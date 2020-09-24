Kia Sonet GTX+ Pricing And Specs Revealed

Kia has finally launched the top-end GTX+ variant of its compact SUV, Sonet. While this variant was already available for bookings after the main launch event, the company has now added two new models to the list and revealed the pricing and specs for the same. Prices for the Kia Sonet GTX+ variant starts from Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Interestingly, the GTX+ trim is available with a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol with a seven-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre CRDi with a six-speed automatic transmission, which means that there is no manual option for the top-end turbocharged variant. Still, being the top-end model, it gets plenty of additional features over other models.

The Kia Sonet GTX+ trim gets a host of segment-first features, such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, UVO connectivity suite, sound-mood lighting system, air purification system with Virus Protect feature, electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, BOSE sound system, tyre pressure management system, to name a few. The SUV will also receive over-the-air (OTA) map updates as well as the multi-drive and traction modes for the automatic models.

Kia offers the 2020 Sonet SUV with three engine options, which include a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 118 bhp of power, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which also offers an automatic torque converter gearbox, which is the segment’s only offering. The 1.2-litre petrol motor’s transmission options are limited to just a five-speed manual gearbox. Kia Sonet Turbo, on the other hand, is offered with a choice between an iMT gearbox and a seven-speed DCT transmission, but gets no manual option.

Lastly, the Kia Sonet diesel comes in two different variants, out of which, the Kia Sonet diesel WGT delivers 99 bhp of power and 240 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. While the Kia Sonet diesel VGT is available in combination with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and it generates 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The GTX+ variant is loaded with tons of features and also looks more striking than other models. Some of the highlights here include an electric sunroof, red accents, leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with GT-Line logo, alloy pedals and contrast red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door armrest, among others.