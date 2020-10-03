Kia Sonet Becomes The Highest Selling Compact SUV Within 12 Days Of Launch

Kia Motors India byhas registered its highest-ever domestic sales since its entry into the Indian market. The carmaker has recorded the sales of 18,676 units in the month of September 2020. The biggest contributor in the company’s successful sales record is the Kia Sonet which made its market debut on September 18, 2020. The Kia Sonet has easily dominated the compact SUV segment and recorded 9,266 unit sales in just 12 days of its market presence. On the other hand, Kia’s first product for India, the Seltos, also continues its strong performance, with 9,079 unit sales.

The made-in-India compact SUV, Kia Sonet, has been a game-changer for the brand after disrupting the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The success of Kia Sonet comes because it offers a staggering choice of powertrain, trims and options along with a host of category-first features, which helps it cater to the need of every customer. The eager acceptance of the Sonet, as well as the robust sales of the Seltos and Carnival, indicates recovery of demand in the domestic market, even more so in anticipation of the festive season. With two dynamic products like Seltos and Sonet, Kia’s dominance in the Utility Vehicle category continues to grow.

On the successful run of Kia Motors in India, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said “The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Our third product and the first compact SUV in India, the Kia Sonet, has completely transformed its segment. The Sonet embodies Kia’s philosophy of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and that has shown resonance in the marketplace, as seen in the overwhelming response it has received from Indian customers. The sales of our other industry-leading products like Kia Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, and with this strong product portfolio, we are confident of continuing the positive forward momentum.”

He further added, “We have been constantly elevating our production capacity to meet the pre-COVID level of operations, and till now, have been successful in doing this too. This not only allows us to contribute to the revival of the Indian auto industry but also helps us bring notable growth for our business and bring down the waiting period of our vehicles.”

With a competitive product line-up, Kia Motors is ready to meet the rising demand from customers, with the festive season around the corner. Bookings for the Sonet continue to rise on a daily basis which stands over 35,000 till now while there is a strong, consistent demand for the Seltos as well. Apart from domestic sales, Kia is also aggressive towards making India as an export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units overseas within the next twelve months.