Kia Seltos And Sonet Get A Price Hike With MY22

Kia has finally updated the prices for its MY22 range of Seltos and Sonet. Both the cars receive important updates such as more features in the lower variants and more standard safety features. Both cars have also received a significant price hike because 0f these additions. Let’s take a look at both these SUVs and see what’s new.

Kia Seltos MY22

Firstly, the entire Seltos range will be updated with standard safety features across all variants. The Seltos will now come with rear disc brakes as standard. Other standard safety features include high line TPMS, ESC, VSM, HAC, and side airbags. Curtain airbags will be standard from the HTX+ variant onwards. The mid-spec HTK+ variant saw the deletion of the 1.5-liter diesel automatic option last year. Following this, the HTX variant will get the 1.5-liter diesel automatic option which is one step above the HTK+. The HTX Diesel AT and HTX IVT will get paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, and traction modes as well. Another change will be the Seltos logo and Kia Connect logo being updated to a newer design.

The auto-dimming IRVM will also get a new design with updated Kia Connect and other buttons. Lastly, the HTE and HTK will come with new wheel covers for the steel wheels. The current Silver and Blue colors will be replaced by two new shades called Sparkling Silver and Intelligency Blue which are borrowed from the recently launched Carens. The MY22 Seltos will also see the addition of a diesel IMT powertrain combo which is a first for any car in India. The Seltos now gets a price hike between ₹10000 to ₹34,000 depending on the variant. Prices start at ₹10.19 lakh and go up to ₹18.45 lakh. Kia hasn’t revealed the prices for the diesel IMT and HTX diesel AT variants yet.

Kia Sonet MY22

Firstly, the entire Sonet range will be updated with standard safety features across all variants. Standard safety features will include high line TPMS and side airbags. Curtain airbags will be standard from the HTX+ variant onwards. The mid-spec HTK+ variant in the IMT avatar will now come with electronic aids such as ESC, VSM, HAC, and BA. The base HTE variant will now come with semi-leatherette seats.

The popular HTX and HTX Anniversary edition variants will now come with a 4.2-inch MID which was previously found in the higher variants. Lastly, all variants will now come with back seat folding knobs for added convenience. Another change will be the Sonet logo and Kia Connect logo being updated to a newer design.

The auto-dimming IRVM will also get a new design with updated Kia Connect and other buttons. The current Silver and Blue colors will be replaced by two new shades called Sparkling Silver and Intelligency Blue which are borrowed from the recently launched Carens. The Sonet gets a price hike between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000. The Sonet range is now priced between ₹7.15 lakh and ₹13.69 lakh.