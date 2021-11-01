Production-Spec Husqvarna Norden 901 Breaks Cover; Finally!

Husqvarna and KTM have been ruling motorsports when it comes to off-road riding. And both the companies make sure to distil their learnings in the road-going motorcycles they develop for ‘humans’ like us. When Husqvarna announced the spawning of one particular ‘Norden 901’ two years back at the EICMA, the concept ADV caused quite a stir. Justifying its moniker, it had a Nordic vibe to it. Since then, the Swedish brand has been constantly teasing us but the D-Day has finally dawned upon us as Husqvarna has ultimately peeled off the covers of the production-spec version of this Adventurous Husky!

Design

One of its major talking points has to be its styling. It is typically Husqvarna with symmetrical lines and minimalistic bodywork.. It is a rather distinctive blend of modern design and classic lines. It looks like it was designed by a mathematician who has specialized in Geometry and Symmetry.

Up front, it gets round headlamps accompanied by a pair of fog lights flanking its either side. The humongous engine bash plate particularly manages to stand out as it makes this Husky’s intentions pretty clear that it doesn’t like the confines of city life and wants to go out in the nomadland.

Engine and performance

Since it is based on the KTM 890 Adventure, it borrows its 899cc parallel-twin engine that puts down 105 hp and 100nm. It also includes dual balancer shafts to minimize vibration. We can also expect the Nordan to be aurally pleasing and emit a V-Twin-like growl from its 435-degree firing order.

It gets cruise control as well as three selectable ride modes as standard (Street, Rain, Offroad) and an optional Explorer mode. For clutchless shifts up and down the six-speed gearbox, it also boasts of an Easy Shift function.

Underpinnings

The engine is housed in a light steel trellis frame and is suspended on WP APEX suspension sporting a 43mm fork with 220 mm travel in front and 215 mm of travel in the rear, along with a large 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tires. Its braking system is backed up by switchable Bosch Cornering ABS with Street and Offroad modes. Husqvarna has also loaded it up with lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC).

Connectivity

The optional Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app for Android and iOS delivers communications and music via Bluetooth on the go, all controllable via a handlebar-mounted mode switch.

The Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app also provides route planning and turn-by-turn navigation with visual guidance transmitted via Bluetooth from the app to the 5 inch TFT screen.