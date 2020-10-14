Ducati Unveils India Bound Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro

Ducati recently launched the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro in India. While we still wait for the arrival of the BS6 compliant Scrambler 800 range, Ducati has added one more variant in the Scrambler 1100 range, christened as Dark Pro. The Dark Pro will sit under the 1100 Pro and will serve as the entry model of the 1100 range. The Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is designed to be the starting point for customisation.

More details

Ducati has a slew of Scramblers available today, catering to the demands of different riders. Visually speaking, the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro follows the same design philosophy seen on the 1100 Pro and Sport Pro, albeit some changes.

The differences

For the starters, it features a matte black livery with natural anodized aluminium parts which gives it a rather stealthy look. It is the same livery which was introduced by the Scrambler Icon Dark in 2020. Unlike its 1100 stablemates, the Dark Pro receives classic round mirrors found on Icon Dark as opposed to the bar-end mirrors on the 1100 Sport Pro or the angular units on the 1100 Pro.

The radiator cover, under tank panel, and heat shield for the exhaust all get what Ducati calls the ‘natural anodised aluminium parts’. Being a more affordable variant of the lot doesn’t mean that it has lost on any of the comprehensive electronic rider aids. It also gets Ducati Traction Control (DTC), which has been specially calibrated for this model, cornering ABS, and three standard riding modes, Active, Journey and City.

Specifications

It is powered by the same 1,079 cc, Desmodromic L-twin engine which makes 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. Suspension units include an upside-down front fork and Kayaba monoshock at the rear. Like we mentioned earlier, the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro are already available in our country at INR 11.95 Lakh and INR 13.74 Lakh respectively. Though we would have loved to see the Scrambler 800 join the party too but seems like we might have to wait a little longer for them to arrive here because the Scrambler 800 range is still yet to receive Euro-5 certification.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro stands out with a flatter handlebar with bar-end mirrors and Ohlins suspension. The Scrambler 1100 Pro is the more affordable variant of the two and gets 45mm Marzocchi forks and a Kayaba monoshock while the premium Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro gets Ohlins suspension at both ends. Both motorcycles get Brembo brakes and Pirelli MT60 RS tyres specially developed for the Scrambler 1100. The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro also gets lower handlebars, with cafe racer style bar-end mirrors. Another hallmark is the framed headlight; inspired by the protective adhesive tape used back in the ‘70s, a black metal “X” has been incorporated inside the headlight.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro stands out for its new two-tone ‘Ocean Drive’ colour scheme, combined with a steel trellis frame and a rear aluminium subframe, both black. The aluminium covers are also black. The 1100 Sport Pro features a Matt Black colour scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo. Prices for the BS4 Ducati Scrambler 1100 used to start at Rs 10.91 lakh, reaching up till Rs 11.42 lakh. That said, the new BS6 model has gotten costlier by Rs 1.03 lakh.