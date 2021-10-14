Kia Launches The Sonet First Anniversary Edition

The Kia Sonet is of the most successful compact SUVs in India. After all, Kia managed to sell 1 lakh units of the Sonet in just a year from its launch. Kia has now launched the anniversary version of the compact SUV to celebrate its one year in the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the Sonet anniversary edition: Prices Powertrain Price Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 6iMT ₹10.79 lakh Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 7DCT ₹11.49 lakh Diesel 1.5 CRDi 6MT ₹11.09 lakh Diesel 1.5 CRDi 6AT ₹11.89 lakh

What’s new?

The design of the anniversary edition variant is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull. The exterior gets front and rear skid plates with tangerine accents, Aurochs side skid plates, centre wheel caps in tangerine accent and an anniversary edition emblem. The Sonet anniversary edition is available in four colours namely Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Steel silver and Gravity grey.

Features

The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition is based on the HTX variant. It gets features like 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, LED taillamps, shark fin antenna, electric sunroof, leather-wrapped gear knob, steering wheel and door pads, follow-me-home headlamps, rear parcel tray, driver seat height adjust, rear sun-shade curtain, auto headlamps, front and rear USB charging port, remote engine start on smart key, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, steering mounted audio controls and a rearview camera. Additionally, automatic variants get traction modes( sand, mud, wet), multi-drive modes(normal, eco, sports) and paddle shifters. In terms of safety features, it gets ABS, BA, ESC, HAC, VSM, dual airbags and ISOFIX child mounts.

Powertrain

The Kia Sonet anniversary edition is available in a total of 4 engine/transmission options. The petrol engine is a turbocharged 1.0-litre 3-cylinder motor that churns out 118hp and 172nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The other engine is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 100 hp and 240 nm of torque in the 6-speed manual avatar. The diesel automatic variant produces 115hp and 250nm of torque.