Volvo Introduces Lifetime Spare Parts Warranty In India

In what may seem a first for India, Volvo is offering a lifetime warranty for its genuine spare parts in India. This comes as a welcome move since this could relieve a lot of potential and existing customers of the cost of ownership associated with the brand. We all know how expensive spares could get when owning a luxury car and this move ensures that the ownership experience is much more hassle-free.

Is There A catch?

Volvo has mentioned that the lifetime warranty will be applicable only for the first owner of the car. Hence, the warranty begins from the date of purchase and remains intact until the ownership is transferred to the second person. It will be applicable to all genuine spare parts that have been purchased from and installed at an authorized Volvo service station from October 1, 2021, onwards. Lastly, the warranty will cover the parts as well as the labor charges.

Volvo India: a quick recap

The Volvo India range currently comprises the XC90, XC40, and S60. Volvo was scheduled to launch its first full-electric vehicle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India this year. However, it has been confirmed that plans have been put on hold. A statement released by Volvo mentions that the decision to differ the production of the XC40 Recharge is due to the semi-conductor shortage that is plaguing the global auto industry. Owing to the scarcity of semiconductors, the India launch of the Volvo XC40 has now been pushed to early 2022. Globally, Volvo is committed to transitioning into an electric car brand by 2030.

Volvo had earlier stated that it would launch an EV in the Indian market every year from 2021. It was said to start with the arrival of the XC40 Recharge. However, bookings and the launch of the model have been postponed to the first quarter of 2022. The XC40 Recharge uses the same CMA platform as the ICE-powered XC40. Under the hood would be a 78kWh battery pack that will power the dual 150 kW electric motors on each axle. The set-up is claimed to offer 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque, accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds. But focusing more on the important factor, it would offer a claimed driving range of 418 km on a single charge.