Bajaj Dominar 400 Set To Become Even More Touring-Friendly With A Bunch Of Upgrades

If you are looking for a tourer motorcycle under INR 3 Lakh, the Bajaj Dominar 400 makes a really strong case for itself. It has a potent powertrain, premium cycle parts and not to forget, it stays rock solid while munching highway miles with ease. It might be an ambitious project for Bajaj but ever since it was first introduced in the market, its sales numbers haven’t been that great. To boost its popularity and relevance, Bajaj has made sure to roll out timely updates for the Dominar 400. Back in July, a set of spy shots did rounds on the internet, that showcases a more equipped Dominar 400 and now, a spy video has surfaced online that reveals that the updated motorcycle has started reaching dealerships.

Upgrades explained

The first thing worth noticing here is the new windscreen and a pair of knuckle guards. Dominar 400 is touted as a tourer and it could heavily benefit from the said updates. Also, it is worth noting here that the current iteration of Dominar 400 is virtually devoid of any wind protection. To get around it, motorcyclists tend to tread down the aftermarket path and most of the examples of the Dominar 400 that we see on the road, are equipped with aftermarket fitments. To make the package even more desirable than it is now, Bajaj could offer the said accessories with the Dominar 400 as a factory fitment in near future.

Also seen is the upgraded protection. In the spy video, it is revealed that the updated Dominar 400 will benefit from a new radiator guard and an upgraded engine bash plate. There’s also a luggage rack that is clearly visible in the video and that should aid its touring capabilities by a fair margin. To make it more pillion friendly, Bajaj has also included a small but functional backrest with the overall package too.

Apart from these changes, the Dominar 400 is expected to remain the same. It will continue to draw power from a slightly revised, BS6-compliant, 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The performance figures might remain unchanged as they stand at 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm.