Kia India Rolls Out Exclusive Pre-GST and Festive Savings of Up to ₹2.25 Lakh

4-Point Quick Take
- Kia India launches Pre-GST and festive offers with combined savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh.
- Popular models like Seltos, Carens, and Carens Clavis included in the scheme.
- Benefits vary by state and region, valid till 22nd September 2025.
- Offer reflects Kia’s commitment to delivering value, style, and trust this festive season.
Introduction
In India, festivals are not just about lights and celebrations — they are often the time when families make big-ticket purchases, from gold to cars. Keeping this tradition in mind, Kia India has rolled out an attractive festive campaign that promises customers savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh on its most popular models.
The company has combined Pre-GST benefits with limited-period festive discounts to make this season extra rewarding. The initiative, valid until September 22, 2025, is designed to make buying a Kia more affordable and exciting for customers across the country.
Why This Festive Offer Stands Out
Kia has built a strong reputation in India with stylish SUVs, feature-packed MPVs, and customer-friendly policies. Now, by passing on Pre-GST savings of up to ₹58,000 and clubbing them with festive benefits of up to ₹1.67 lakh, the brand is offering customers genuine value.
Joonsu Cho, CSO of Kia India, highlighted the thought behind the move: “Festivals are about joy, togetherness, and new beginnings. We want to make this season even more special by giving customers unmatched value while buying their favorite Kia.”
Region-Wise Savings Snapshot
Kia has carefully tailored its festive benefits across different regions to maximize accessibility.
Note: Total includes Pre-GST benefits and festive offers combined.
What Customers Gain
Here’s why this festive initiative is likely to grab attention:
- Bigger Savings, Lower Costs: Pre-GST benefits make new car ownership more pocket-friendly.
- Tailored Regional Offers: Customers across India can enjoy deals suited to their market.
- Choice of Models: From the sporty Seltos to the versatile Carens, buyers have multiple options.
- Perfect Festive Timing: Valid until 22nd September, ensuring families can plan purchases during celebrations.
Conclusion
Kia India’s festive season strategy blends value with emotion, giving customers both financial relief and a reason to celebrate. With region-specific benefits and maximum savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh, the initiative is more than just a discount — it’s a way to strengthen the bond between brand and buyer.
For families considering a new car this season, Kia’s festive and Pre-GST offer could be the perfect excuse to drive home happiness.