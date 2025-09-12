  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Kia India Rolls Out Exclusive Pre-GST and Festive Savings of Up to ₹2.25 Lakh Kia India Rolls Out Exclusive ...

Kia India Rolls Out Exclusive Pre-GST and Festive Savings of Up to ₹2.25 Lakh

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

4-Point Quick Take

  • Kia India launches Pre-GST and festive offers with combined savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh.
  • Popular models like Seltos, Carens, and Carens Clavis included in the scheme.
  • Benefits vary by state and region, valid till 22nd September 2025.
  • Offer reflects Kia’s commitment to delivering value, style, and trust this festive season.

Introduction

In India, festivals are not just about lights and celebrations — they are often the time when families make big-ticket purchases, from gold to cars. Keeping this tradition in mind, Kia India has rolled out an attractive festive campaign that promises customers savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh on its most popular models.

The company has combined Pre-GST benefits with limited-period festive discounts to make this season extra rewarding. The initiative, valid until September 22, 2025, is designed to make buying a Kia more affordable and exciting for customers across the country.

Why This Festive Offer Stands Out

Kia has built a strong reputation in India with stylish SUVs, feature-packed MPVs, and customer-friendly policies. Now, by passing on Pre-GST savings of up to ₹58,000 and clubbing them with festive benefits of up to ₹1.67 lakh, the brand is offering customers genuine value.

Joonsu Cho, CSO of Kia India, highlighted the thought behind the move: “Festivals are about joy, togetherness, and new beginnings. We want to make this season even more special by giving customers unmatched value while buying their favorite Kia.”

Region-Wise Savings Snapshot

Kia has carefully tailored its festive benefits across different regions to maximize accessibility.

Note: Total includes Pre-GST benefits and festive offers combined.

What Customers Gain

Here’s why this festive initiative is likely to grab attention:

  • Bigger Savings, Lower Costs: Pre-GST benefits make new car ownership more pocket-friendly.
  • Tailored Regional Offers: Customers across India can enjoy deals suited to their market.
  • Choice of Models: From the sporty Seltos to the versatile Carens, buyers have multiple options.
  • Perfect Festive Timing: Valid until 22nd September, ensuring families can plan purchases during celebrations.

Conclusion

Kia India’s festive season strategy blends value with emotion, giving customers both financial relief and a reason to celebrate. With region-specific benefits and maximum savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh, the initiative is more than just a discount — it’s a way to strengthen the bond between brand and buyer.

For families considering a new car this season, Kia’s festive and Pre-GST offer could be the perfect excuse to drive home happiness.

Scroll to Top