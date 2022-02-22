Kia India Crosses A New Milestone For Its Ananthpur Plant!

Kia India has dispatched over 4 lakh vehicles from its Ananthpur plant since September 2019. The brand has dispatched an additional 1 lakh vehicles for export purposes. Kia imports cars to over 91 countries and it claims to be the country’s biggest utility vehicle exporter with a market share of over 25 percent. Kia currently manufactures 4 products for India and export markets. These include the Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the recently launched Carens.

Official statement

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Half-a-million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services. Today, Kia is a part of 4 lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers. Now, with the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country.”

Kia Carens: a quick recap

Carens is a brand-new model with the newest of Kia’s design philosophy. It is called the ‘Opposites United’ and this offers an amalgamated look of an SUV and an MPV. These design cues are new even for Korean manufacturers. It measures 4,540mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,708mm in height. It has a class-leading wheelbase of 2780mm.

The spacious cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers. It gets Paddle shifters, smartphone wireless charging, automatic headlights, Rain sensing wipers, and Front-Parking Sensors. In terms of practicality, we get under-seat storage with a sliding tray, retractable cup-holders, large side door bins, two-tier storage inside the front armrest, folding armrest for the 2nd row. The spacious cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers.

