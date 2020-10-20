Kia Carnival Now Available With Benefits of Up To INR 1.56 Lakh

Almost all the manufacturers are rolling out benefits, exchange bonuses, attractive EMI schemes and special edition models. The intent is pretty clear because it is that time of the year when every manufacturer wants to cash in on the festivities. Kia Motors might be a new player comparatively but looking at its building popularity and high sales number, it is safe to assume that it has understood our audience pretty well. Kia recently launched the Anniversary Edition of the Seltos and now the maker is offering benefits of up to INR 1.56 Lakh on its premium MPV, the Carnival.

It is worth noting that Kia is offering benefits only on the Carnival, leaving out the Seltos and the recently launched Sonet. The offers are valid until October 31.

Kia is offering the Carnival with a 3-year/unlimited km Maintenance Package that costs INR 48,000, the Rear Seat Entertainment Package which is worth INT 28,800, while the MPV currently also gets an exchange bonus of INR 80,000. That takes the total up to INR 1.56 lakh. Delving deeper into the details now, the entry-level Premium and mid-spec Prestige trims are being offered with the ‘Rear Seat Entertainment Package’, which is otherwise offered with the top-end Limousine trim only. Hence, the range-topping variant is being offered with the Maintenance Package and exchange bonus, resulting in savings of up to INR 1.28 lakh.

It comes with a host of features like Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate among others. It’s available in three trims, namely Premium, Prestige and Limousine and with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation, the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seats. The 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9 seater has 6 Captain + 3 sinking seats.

Powering the Carnival is a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine. It develops 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission. Paired with the smooth-shifting gearbox, momentum is uniform, fluid and there’s always adequate power on tap to keep the driver happy. In terms of driving dynamics, the Carnival behaves really well for a 2-tonne vehicle and there’s ample feedback at all times relayed through the hydraulically-assisted steering wheel.

Kia Motors recently launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. It is available at an exciting price of INR 13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos. To celebrate the design prowess of the Seltos, the Anniversary Edition comes with Tusk Shape Front Skidplate with Silver Diffuser fins, Raven Black Rear Skid Plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, Tangerine Dual Muffler Design, Side Sill with tangerine inserts & Seltos Logo, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels and Tangerine Centre Wheel Cap giving it a rugged and adventurous appearance, highlighting its badass nature.