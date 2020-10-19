(Video) Kia Seltos With A Valvetronic Exhaust Sounds Close to a Sports Car

Kia Seltos has been pretty successful in its one-year run as it marked the Korean carmaker’s entry in our market. Cashing in on Seltos’ success, Kia later introduced the Carnival MPV and the Sonet sub-compact SUV as well. The Seltos competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. It is based on the same platform which underpins the Creta. Both the cars share the same engine and transmission options too, with some exceptions. While the Creta looks funky, the Seltos is a sharp-looking car.

But what makes a sharp-looking car like Seltos even more desirable? A sporty exhaust note, something which the stock Seltos isn’t particularly renowned of.

Seltos being the looker that it is, has found a home in many customization houses and we have seen quite a few modified Seltos rolling on our streets as well. But the one featured here, is quite different than the rest. While other modification jobs please the eyes, the Seltos featured here, aims straight for the aural pleasure. We found this video on a YouTube channel which goes by the name JJ Automobile Vlogs. The owner has refrained from wacky modifications and has kept things simple and classy. The exterior looks similar to the stock version but features some cosmetic updates like gloss black wrap for the roof and aftermarket door handles. This is the HTK Plus trim and the owner has made some changes to the interior as well. He has installed 7D floor mats, leather seat covers and upgraded the audio set up too.

Remote control to dial the music down or up!

But this isn’t why you came here, right? The main talking point about this Seltos is its aftermarket exhaust unit. This valvetronic straight pipe exhaust is sourced from Remus. The unit cost the owner INR 30,000 and when you listen to the exhaust singing, that’s when you know that the investment was worth it.

The way Seltos looks, it certainly deserved a better exhaust note. And the notes which are emitted by this aftermarket unit, justifies the sharp looks of the exhaust. The main benefit of this exhaust set up is that the driver can control the loudness of the exhaust using a remote control. The whole process is demonstrated in the video as well. At the lowest setting, the exhaust sounds quite normal and the moment you dial things up, the Seltos starts singing! The Seltos seen in the video is a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol version with manual gearbox.

Kia Seltos Anniversary edition

Kia Motors recently launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. It is available at an exciting price of INR 13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos.

To celebrate the design prowess of the Seltos, the Anniversary Edition comes with Tusk Shape Front Skidplate with Silver Diffuser fins, Raven Black Rear Skid Plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, Tangerine Dual Muffler Design, Side Sill with tangerine inserts & Seltos Logo, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels and Tangerine Centre Wheel Cap giving it a rugged and adventurous appearance, highlighting its badass nature.