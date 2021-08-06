Kia Carnival Gets Huge Discounts

Hearing the word Kia and discount in the same sentence might be unconventional, thanks to how successful they’ve become in the Indian market. Thanks to the Seltos and Sonet’s raging success, Kia doesn’t sell any of their cars with discounts. However, it has been reported that the premium MPV Carnival is being sold at huge discounts.

How cheap is it now?

Kia is offering cash discounts and gratification schemes for the Carnival. The base Prestige which used to retail at ₹24.95 lakhs, now costs ₹21.20 lakhs with cash discounts and other benefits. The cash discount would be around 2.50 lakhs and the remaining ₹1.25 lakhs will be covered with other costs such as extended warranty, maintenance packages etc. Customers can opt for the entire ₹3.75 lakh discount to be in the form of cash discount. The other variants i.e. the Prestige and Limousine will also get cash discounts of up to ₹2.50 lakhs.

Kia Carnival: a quick recap

Coming back to the Carnival, the luxury MPV is being offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9 seats. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation, the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seats. The 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9 seater has 6 Captain + 3 sinking seats. Powering the Carnival is a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine. It develops 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission. Paired with the smooth-shifting gearbox, momentum is uniform, fluid and there’s always adequate power on tap to keep the driver happy. In terms of driving dynamics, the Carnival behaves really well for a 2-tonne vehicle and there’s ample feedback at all times relayed through the hydraulically-assisted steering wheel.

Also read: FADA Dealership Satisfaction Survey Report: Kia Tops The Survey

It is equipped with features such as a Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP seats in the Limousine trim, 10.1” dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system which comprises of 10.1” monitors and an 8 speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system. The Carnival also gets One-Touch Power Sliding Doors and Smart Power Tailgate among others. In terms of appearance, the front of the Carnival comes with a wide, upright ‘tiger-nose’ grille and wrap-around LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs, R18” alloy wheels and wide LED rear lamps. The Carnival offers Kia’s UVO tech for being a connected car and to offer infotainment. UVO comes with 37 smart features and is being offered free for the initial 3 years.