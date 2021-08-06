Bgauss To Introduce Two New ‘Made In India’ Electric Scooters

The electric revolution is taking India by storm and we can see a lot of new EV makers enter the market with their products. One such manufacturer RR Global made their debut last year introducing their brand BGauss with two electric scooters – B8 and A2. The company has set up shop in Chakan, Pune and is now set to launch two indigenously developed, made in India products by Q4 2021.

Official Statement

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Hemant Kabra, Managing Director, BGauss said, “I am extremely overwhelmed with the response we have received for BGauss B8, our flagship electric scooter from the Indian consumers since its launch last year in October. This further gives us the confidence to add two new products to our existing portfolio of electric scooters to cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that seamlessly blends technology with an affordable, zero-emission, eco-friendly and superior riding experience.”

“We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and both our scooters have been developed to aid faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. These 100% made in India products will offer more performance, better range, advanced safety features, as well as improved technology making it extremely favourable for long-distance, commutes driving electric mobility’s growth in India.”, Mr Kabra further added.

Current Offerings

The BGauss A2 is a slow-speed and entry-level electric scooter which will be available in two variants – lead-acid and lithium-ion. Both the variants are equipped with a 250 W BLDC electric motor which can pull the electric scooter to a top speed of 25 km/h. While the lead-acid battery pack takes 7-8 hours to get fully charged, the lithium-ion battery pack gets fully juiced up in 2 hours 15 minutes. The range of the BGauss A2 electric scooter, irrespective of the variant, remains the same at 110 km.

The BGauss B8 is a high-speed and premium electric scooter that has three variants including lead-acid, lithium-ion, and LI technology. The company has provided a 1.9 kW Bosch BLDC electric motor. The B8 electric scooter has a top speed of 50 km/h. In terms of range, the lead-acid variant offers 78 km whereas the lithium-ion and LI technology variant can cover 70 km in a full charge. The B8 flagship model certainly has a lot of resemblance to its sibling but features a handlebar cowl with integrated LED headlamps and a slightly different taillight.

Both the BGauss electric scooters feature LED instrument clusters, LED lighting, disc brakes, and regenerative braking. They also have 3 riding modes including Low, Medium, and High. Additionally, the manufacturer is offering features like removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, colour digital display, DRL, keyless start, find your scooter, centralized seat lock, USB charging, reverse assist, side-stand sensor and IoT feature with a smartphone app. The range-topping BGauss B8 LI technology variant comes with extra features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride metrics, geofencing, remote diagnostics, live tracking, etc.

Bgauss Future Plans & Network

The company’s Chakan plant in Pune has undergone some developments to strengthen the production capacity. Bgauss aims to bring 100% ‘Made in India’ products that have been designed in India from the ground up. Currently, the EV manufacturer has 13 showrooms all over India and planning to setup 22 by Diwali. They aim to have over 100 showrooms by Mar 2020.