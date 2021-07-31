FADA Dealership Satisfaction Survey Report: Kia Tops The Survey

Recent times have been difficult for all kinds of businesses due to the pandemic. Rising input costs, irregular public demand and supply shortages have hit the automobile industry hard. Car dealers in particular, have had to deal with losses and it’s at such times when manufacturers should support them. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has revealed the data of dealer satisfaction survey.

Survey results

According to the survey, Kia dealerships are the happiest in the country followed by MG Motors. This wouldn’t come as a surprise since both the manufacturers are doing well in terms of sales especially Kia. This could also be attributed to the fact that since these two brands are newer in the market, the manufacturers focus more on supporting dealerships. The brands have given special attention to dealers and also showrooms to ensure a better customer experience. Kia motors received 879 points and MG received 778 points out of 1000. What’s interesting is that Kia and MG both have a small portfolio of products. Kia has the Sonet and Seltos in the mid-range with Carnival being a luxury offering. MG also has its Hector and ZS EV in the ₹13-24 lakh bracket with the Gloster being around ₹30-40 lakhs. They were followed by Toyota which got 778 points. Renault came in at fourth position with 767 points and Tata at fifth position with 729 points. The list was followed by Mahindra and Ford at 687 and 669 points respectively. The last position was taken by Honda with 562 points which is the least.

Luxury and two-wheeler segment

In terms of other results, FADA also conducted a survey for luxury dealerships. BMW and Mercedes Benz came out on top with 707 points out of 1000. The third position is taken by Audi at 649 points followed by Land Rover with 645 points.

The 2 wheeler segment ranking showed Honda two-wheelers on top with 693 points. Hero comes second with 627 points and TVS motor comes third with 606 points. Manufacturers under 600 points are Bajaj, Piaggio and Suzuki with 598, 585 and 571 points respectively. Yamaha comes in second last with 557 points and the last position is taken up by Royal Enfield with 540 points.