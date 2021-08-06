Mahindra XUV700 Spotted Completely Undisguised On The Road!

It’s becoming more and more difficult for all the XUV700 fans out there to wait for the upcoming SUV from Mahindra. With constant teasers and spy pictures, we are getting one step closer to the launch of it. Mahindra had recently teased the interiors and features of the XUV700 which gives us a good idea of what to expect. Now, we get to the XUV700 in its complete glory out on the roads completely undisguised!

What does it look like?

The XUV700 seems to sport a flashy red colour which looks absolutely eye-catching. The rear arrow head LED taillights can be seen in action here Coming to the side, the alloy wheels seem to be of the same multi-spoke design that we see on the test mules. The front features the clear view LED headlights with DRLs which were recently teased.

It will also feature the auto booster headlamps feature where it automatically turns on the high beam above 80 km/h in the dark. We also get a glimpse of the new Mahindra logo which will make its debut on the XUV700. The logo seems to be in the shape of alphabet M with some detailing inside. The grille seems to have vertical chrome slats with a piano black finish.

What else to expect

The interiors of the XUV700 will feature two HD screens side by side. The screen on the right will be the instrument cluster with drive related information and the on the left will be the infotainment system. The infotainment system will feature an AdrenoX system and interface. It will feature Amazon Alexa voice commands which will perform functions such as climate control, opening and closing of the panoramic sunroof and other infotainment related voice commands. It will also feature an inbuilt e-Sim which would be used for connected apps and real time weather updates.

The XUV700 will also feature drive modes namely Zip, Zap and Zoom which would be equivalent to Eco, Comfort and Sports mode. Powertrain options for the SUV include engines derived from the Thar such as the 2.0 litre turbo petrol unit and 2.2 litre diesel unit. We had also recently reported that the XUV700 will have class leading figures for both engines. The petrol engine will churn out 200hp and the diesel with produce 185hp. Both will come mated to an automatic or manual transmission.