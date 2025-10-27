Is the New Kia Carens CNG the Perfect Family MPV at ₹11.77 Lakh?

Kia India has added a new, more efficient choice to its lineup with the launch of the Carens CNG, priced at ₹11.77 lakh (ex-showroom). This version comes as a dealer-level fitment and is based on the Premium (O) trim. In simple terms, it’s around ₹77,900 more expensive than the regular petrol model that costs ₹10.99 lakh.
Interestingly, Kia hasn’t made this a separate factory variant yet – instead, it’s offering a Lovato-sourced, government-approved CNG kit fitted at dealerships. Lovato has long been a trusted name in the CNG segment, and this particular setup comes backed by a three-year or 1 lakh km warranty. For buyers, that adds a layer of reassurance, especially when switching from petrol to CNG.
Under the hood, the Carens CNG keeps things familiar. Power comes from the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which continues to produce 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. There’s only a five-speed manual gearbox on offer, and Kia is sticking with a seven-seat layout — no five-seater option here. The brand hasn’t revealed official performance or mileage numbers yet, but expect efficiency to go up considerably.
Visually, the CNG model looks just like the petrol Carens. The Tiger Nose grille, LED DRLs, and sleek headlamps all remain unchanged. The only giveaway is the extra nozzle neatly integrated near the fuel filler cap. Even the 15-inch steel wheels with covers carry over as they are.
Inside, the cabin stays plush and practical. You still get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and semi-leatherette seats. Other features include a 12.5-inch LCD instrument display, reverse camera with guidelines, six airbags, TPMS, and five Type-C charging ports.
By introducing a CNG version, Kia is stepping into a market that’s growing fast, especially among urban families and fleet owners. With fuel prices rising, many buyers are looking for more affordable alternatives without giving up on space or comfort — and that’s where the Carens CNG fits perfectly.
Bookings are now open at select dealerships, and deliveries are expected to begin shortly.
In short, Kia hasn’t reinvented the Carens — it’s simply made it cheaper to run, which might just be the smartest update yet