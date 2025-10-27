Is This the Sportiest Toyota Camry Ever? Meet the New GT-S Concept!

Toyota has shown off a special version of its popular sedan — the Camry GT-S Concept — just before the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. This new concept takes the regular Camry XSE AWD Hybrid sold in the US and gives it a much sportier and more aggressive look.
Same Engine, But Sharper Focus
The GT-S uses the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine as the standard XSE, producing 232 hp. Power stays the same, but Toyota has improved handling with a lower setup, new coilover suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, and wider tyres for better grip. The brakes are now bigger, with eight-piston calipers in the front and six-piston calipers at the rear for stronger stopping power
Bold Design That Stands Out
What immediately catches attention is the new design. The Camry GT-S wears a striking “Inferno Flare” orange paint with black highlights on the bonnet, roof, and rear spoiler. It also gets a new front splitter, side skirts, diffuser, and boot spoiler — all designed to help with aerodynamics, not just looks.
Even with these changes, it still keeps the familiar Camry shape, but with a lot more attitude.
Familiar Cabin
Inside, the layout stays almost the same as the standard Camry XSE. It continues to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The interior focus is on comfort and familiarity rather than a complete redesign.
India Connection
Right now, Toyota doesn’t plan to bring the GT-S Concept to India. However, Indian buyers recently got a taste of sportiness with the Camry Sprint Edition, priced at ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a dealer-fitted sporty kit and uses the same 2.5-litre strong-hybrid engine as the standard Camry.
While it’s not as extreme as the GT-S, it shows Toyota’s growing interest in making its sedans look and feel a bit sportier