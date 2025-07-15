  • Home
Kia Carens Clavis EV Breaks Cover at ₹17.99 Lakh – Up to 490km Range, ADAS Level 2, & 0-80% Charge in Just 39 Mins!

5 minutes of reading

What You Should Know (At a Glance)

  1. Two battery options—42 kWh (404 km ARAI/MIDC range) & 51.4 kWh (490 km range).
  2. Quick DC charging—10–80% in just 39 minutes via 100 kW fast charger.
  3. India-tested resilience—IP67-certified, liquid-cooled battery, paddle shifters & i‑Pedal.
  4. Space, tech & safety—90 connected features, Level 2 ADAS, Bose audio, V2L, panoramic dual displays.

Introduction: A New Chapter in Electric Mobility

India’s EV story has many chapters, but today marks a significant one. Kia India has just introduced the Carens Clavis EV, the first made-in-India electric vehicle that combines the versatility of an MPV with modern EV innovation. Priced starting at ₹17.99 lakh, this seven-seater reimagines what an electric vehicle can be—roomy, tech-packed, and accessible. It’s not for a niche audience; it’s built for a nation that moves together.

Power & Performance: Designed for Real India

Behind the Clavis EV’s sleek exterior lies serious electric muscle:

  • Dual battery options:
    • 42 kWh model: delivers ARAI-certified 404 km range (MIDC).
    • 51.4 kWh variant: pushes up to 490 km.
  • Efficient electric motors:
    • 99 kW motor in the smaller model.
    • 126 kW (170 PS) in the larger one, delivering 255 Nm torque.
  • Quick acceleration—0–100 km/h in just 8.4 seconds (51.4 kWh).
  • Fast charging—10–80% in 39 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger.

What’s more, the motors operate at 95% peak efficiency, maximizing every bit of battery juice. And for those needing power outside, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability lets you run appliances or devices on the go—perfect for camping or emergency backup.

Battery Durability: Built for India’s Extremes

India isn’t kind on cars—and Kia knows it. That’s why the Clavis EV’s battery pack isn’t just tested; it’s IP67 certified—rising to high dust and water challenges. Really, they drove it through:

  • 420 mm water-soak trials,
  • Drop-tests,
  • Extreme vibration testing,
  • And a liquid-cooled thermal management system built for India’s scorching summers.

What you end up with? A car that refuses to buckle, no matter what our climate throws at it.

Tech & Comfort: Embrace the Smart Life

Inside, the Clavis EV serves space and sophistication in equal measure. Highlights include:

  • Dual panoramic 67.6 cm (26.6″) display for infotainment and instruments.
  • Boss Mode & tumble seats, giving second-row passengers more legroom with one touch.
  • Smart infotainment-temp control switch, Bose 8‑speaker audio & customizable 64-color ambient lighting.
  • Floating center console with storage, retractable cupholders, premium material accents.
  • Ventilated driver’s seat, pure-air cabin purifier, powered sunroof—no compromise on comfort.
  • Shift-by-wire column type, futuristic yet intuitive.

It feels like Kia thought of everything—on long drives, weekend getaways, and daily commutes alike.

Smart Regeneration & i‑Pedal: Electric Driving Made Easier

The magic of electric cars lies in how they drive. The Carens Clavis EV takes it further with paddle shifters for on-demand regeneration:

  • Four levels of braking regeneration, including i‑Pedal mode—one-pedal driving perfect for city stops.
  • Auto Mode toggles regeneration intelligently based on conditions.

The result? Your car is charging while slowing down, your brake pads last longer, and your drive is smoother.

Safety First: ADAS Meets MPV

Kia didn’t treat safety as an afterthought:

  • Level 2 ADAS with 20+ autonomous features—including Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision-Avoidance (car, pedestrian, cyclist), Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Warning, and Safe Exit Assist.
  • 18 active safety features: six airbags, ESC, HAC, DBC, ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, rollover sensing airbags.
  • Makes you feel watched—but in the best possible way.

Connectivity & Convenience: Always in Control

The Carens Clavis EV isn’t just a car—it’s a living tech platform:

  • Over 90 connected features via Kia’s MyKia app (K-Charge platform).
  • Real-time charger availability, route planning, remote control options.
  • Pre-emptive maintenance alerts, live video support, AI-powered owner’s manual.
  • Kia EV Route Planner guides your trips—optimal charging, live pay support.
  • Backed by 100+ dealerships, 250+ EV-ready workshops with DC fast chargers.

Support, meet innovation. The future is total experience.

Style That Turns Heads

This EV isn’t shy about its intent:

  • Bold Digital Tiger Face, pixelified Star Map LED DRLs & tail lamps.
  • Ice-cube LED headlamps, 17″ crystal-cut aero wheels, and 200 mm ground clearance.
  • Front LED charging port, 25-litre frunk, Virtual Engine Sound System.
  • Matte Ivory Silver color option—stand-out sophistication on our roads.

Because why should EVs look ordinary?

Carens Clavis EV Variants – In a Nutshell

Whether you’re stepping into the EV world or looking for a fully loaded electric family cruiser, Kia has something for everyone. The Carens Clavis EV comes in four 7-seater variants, split across two battery pack options.

  • HTK Plus (42kWh) – Priced at ₹17.99 lakh, this is your smart entry into the electric movement without losing out on practicality or space.
  • HTX (42kWh) – At ₹20.49 lakh, it adds more tech, style, and comfort for those seeking a little extra in everyday journeys.
  • ER HTX (51.4kWh) – With a longer 490km range and priced at ₹22.49 lakh, this is built for roadtrippers and long-distance commuters alike.
  • ER HTX Plus (51.4kWh) – The fully-loaded flagship at ₹24.49 lakh packs every premium and futuristic feature Kia offers — from ADAS Level 2 to luxury touches inside and out.

Conclusion: An EV for Us, by Us

The Kia Carens Clavis EV isn’t just another electric MPV—it’s a statement. One that says India deserves high comfort, intelligent tech, and rugged reliability without spending a premium. It’s built for our people, our climate, and our ambitions.

From cozy cities to open roads, family outings to solo missions—it’s a car for everyone who moves together. And at ₹17.99 lakh, it’s clear: green mobility doesn’t have to come at a price.

