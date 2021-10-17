Kawasaki Z650RS Spied In India For The First Time; Launch To Happen Soon?

Sticking true to the rumours and expectations, Kawasaki recently took the wraps off the gorgeous Z650RS. Kawasaki’s 650cc platform is among the most versatile ones as the Japanese bikemaker has spawned a wide variety of motorcycles, utilizing the same underpinnings. The 650 platform had something for every rider out there, but it was missing out on a retro-roadster. Not anymore though! What makes the Z650RS even more desirable is the fact that Team Green is bringing it to our shores and guess what? It has already been spied testing on our roads!

Even though the test mule is covered under heavy camouflage, it doesn’t take a nuclear physicist to figure out that it is indeed the Z650RS. If things go as per the plan and expectations, the Z650RS should arrive here before the calendar shows 2022.

Retro styling

The Z650RS derives its retro styling from the Z900RS and is a modern-day iteration of the iconic Kawasaki Z650-B1 from the 1970s. Heck, it even retains the almost similar Emerald Green paint job which looks rather attractive if you ask us. It comes off as a rather perfect blend of how a modern-retro motorcycle should be.

Its round-shaped headlight unit screams retro but comes with a LED setup. It boasts of a twin-pod instrument console with analog needles but the LCD display that the console features, reveals the fact that it is indeed a modern motorcycle. The gold alloy rims with wire-spoke wheels are one of the most visually appealing traits of the Z650RS. However, we believe that Kawasaki could have thrown in a side-mounted exhaust instead of the Z650 derived underbelly unit. It doesn’t look aesthetically pleasing.

Specs

It draws power from the same 649 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that delivers 67.3bhp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. For the record, this is the same output as the same Z650 and the Ninja 650 sports tourer motorcycles but Kawasaki claims that their engineers have slightly tweaked the character of the powertrain to provide better low- and mid-range response. It is built around the same trellis frame as the Z650. It also retains the same 41mm telescopic fork and the horizontally-mounted link-type suspension. While the brakes are the same size as those on the standard Z650 (twin 300mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc), the Z650RS get regular round rotors, not petal discs.

However, there are some minor differences that set the Z650RS apart from the Z650 when it comes to mechanicals. Its seat height has gone up by 30mm and now stands at 820mm while the fuel tank capacity on the RS has gone down from 15 litres to 12 litres. It also weighs 1kg lighter than the Z650.

In the international markets, the bike has been made available in three colour schemes – Metallic Spark Black, Candy Emerald Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony.