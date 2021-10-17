BMW G 310 Twins Breach 1 Lakh Unit Production Milestone

Back in 2013, TVS and BMW Motorrad dropped a freaking nuke in the Indian motorcycling industry by announcing their cooperation agreement to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. It was a considerable feat for an Indian manufacturer and this partnership has proven to be rather fruitful for both companies. A testimony to this fact is the latest announcement by TVS that the company has rolled out 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from the TVS Motor’s Hosur facility by KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Rainer Baumel, Head of Products, 1-, 2-Cylinder and Urban Mobility, BMW Motorrad.

This strategic partnership has introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company’s TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility. It wouldn’t be irrational if we assume that this partnership is going to spawn a few more motorcycles in the future. TVS too, time and again has hinted at the possibility of developing an ADV-tourer with TVS badge on it, based on the same platform.

TVS Motor Company’s Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. The BMW Motorrad models – BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS are now available in 120 countries.

Official Statement

Commenting on this milestone, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to achieve a historic milestone in our journey with BMW Motorrad today. This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing the partnership with BMW Motorrad.”

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “Our strong synergies with TVS Motor Company have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since their launch, both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity. With the roll out of the 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series, these two agile all-rounders are an integral part of BMW Motorrad’s success story. We look forward to the future of our cooperation with TVS Motor Company.”