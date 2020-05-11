Kawasaki Reveals The Price of the BS6 Compliant Ninja 650

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the price of India’s first locally manufactured fully faired BS-6 compliant Ninja 650. The new 2021 Ninja 650 will be available in two colours in its BS6 avatar- “Lime Green/Ebony” and “Pearl Flat Stardust White / Metallic Flat Spark Black”. The prices have been fixed at Rs 6,24,000(ex-showroom, India).

Kawasaki claims that the new Ninja 650 is one of the most well-balanced motorcycles the manufacturer has ever produced with the new powerful 649 cc parallel-twin engine complementing next-level technology advancements, sharp styling update, excitement, fun and easy handling with an optimal engine and chassis performance, and accompanied by the legendary sleek Kawasaki Ninja styling. With the new Ninja 650 being BS-6 compliant, Kawasaki claims that it has improved the engine to churn higher torque in the mid-speed range and further purification of exhaust gas.

The 649 cc parallel-twin, DOHC engine is now much more refined and generates a healthy dose of 68 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6700 rpm. While the BS6 compliance has led to cleaner emissions, the company also vouches for an increase in mid-range torque while maintaining the power of the previous model. The twin LED headlights, each featuring low and high beam as well as a position lamp, offer increased brightness and adds to the sharper new styling. It now features a new sharper and aggressive-looking fairing with a redesigned fuel tank and tail section.

In terms of features, the all new digital 4.3 inch TFT colour instrumentation – a Kawasaki first in the 650cc class – gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance. The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model. A Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience. Also, the tyres have been updated to new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport tyres which contribute to the superb handling the Ninja series is known for.

Apart from this, Kawasaki also has two upcoming products from the Z-series- Z650 and Z900, which are slated to be launched later this year. The prices of these two bikes will be revealed in the coming weeks. The Japanese bike maker has started accepting orders on these bikes and consumers can book their bikes online through Kawasaki’s official website. Deliveries will begin once the bikes go into production after the lockdown is lifted.