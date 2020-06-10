Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Can Now Be Pre-Ordered In New Zealand

Since it was first revealed, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has managed to dial up excitement across the world. Now, pre-bookings for the quarter-litre in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle have commenced internationally although it is restricted to consumers in New Zealand.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with its 4-cylinder in-line screamer, which carries the DNA of the very tempting Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and the mighty litre-class Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, has been priced at NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) in New Zealand. That roughly translates to about a whopping Rs 7.85 lakh in Indian currency. Deliveries of the ZX-25R are scheduled to start in December 2020.

Much like the Ninja H2 Carbon, H2R and other models that are not stocked in New Zealand, the ZX-25R will also not be stocked in the far-flung nation. Instead, it will be imported, based on the orders placed by the customers. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to be launched in Indonesia, its first market, on 4 April 2020. However, the Japanese two-wheeler giant had to indefinitely postpone the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per recent reports, the quarter-litre Ninja is now expected to be introduced in the Southeast Asian country in July-August this year. However, there has been no official word on the prices.

Though revealed in New Zealand first, the Japanese bike manufacturer confirms that the model has been designed specifically for the Indonesian and Japanese markets. Although Kawasaki claims to have received an overwhelming response to the bike, many have felt that the indicated price is a bit too high for this segment.

Bike Details

The Ninja ZX-25R is powered by a new 250cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine. While the company has confirmed that the engine can rev to over 17,000rpm, the final specifications are yet to be revealed. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle comes equipped with race-inspired features such as Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable forks and horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension to perform the shock absorption tasks. The safety net includes ABS, power modes and traction control system. The six-speed gearbox benefits from a quick shifter as standard. The ZX-25R also uses aluminium swingarm and a high-tensile steel chassis developed with learnings from the Ninja H2 and a monobloc caliper radially mounted dual-piston front brakes.

Earlier in the month of March, Kawasaki had revealed the Ninja ZX-25R race version. The new race bike will be used for the brand’s One-Make Racing Championship which is expected to commence in Japan in 2021. As for the India launch, nothing is confirmed as of now.