Kawasaki Teases Six New Motorcycles

Kawasaki recently released a video teaser which showcases a fleet of motorcycles which will be unveiled on the 23rd November. The company has teased six new motorcycles for MY2021. While the teaser video doesn’t reveal much, it is pretty much established that the entire fleet which is teased, will comprise of motorcycles belonging to different segments. The footage shows different riding environments, hinting at the segments of the respective motorcycles.

Watch video

We can expect to see two off-roaders, two supersport products, and adventure tourers to get unveiled on the said date. While we are still hunting for more details regarding the upcoming motorcycles, the motorcycling fraternity is abuzz with wild rumours floating in the air.

Speculations

The footage briefly shows a racetrack so it is pretty much evident that Kawasaki will unveil one or two track-focused machines. Our bet is on the updated Kawasaki ZX-10R and Kawasaki ZX-10RR ranges. Stiff competition might have driven the Japanese giant to sharpen the edges of the Ninja, which is already razor-sharp in its current iteration, mind you! We may also see lower displacement supersport models on 23 November. Given the fact that lower displacement motorcycles are all the rage in developing countries, Kawasaki could go ahead and unveil yet another supersport for emerging markets.

The video also hints at upcoming Adventure motorcycles. Some of the latest models could include an updated KLX 250. Other than that, wilder ambitions also suggest a Kawasaki KLR 650/ KLX 700 is also potentially in the making. If you look at it that way, the outgoing model of the Versys 650 has started feeling a little dated, despite its current revisions. Kawasaki could also give the good old Versys 650 a transformative makeover. The new models would comply with the newest emission norms. Apart from complying with the new norms, the updated models may also get a few cosmetic tweaks and new features. Some of those updated models may arrive in the Indian market with the BS6 compliance.

Recently, there were rumours that suggested that Kawasaki could ‘Supercharge’ the Vulcan as well. Last year, Kawasaki rolled out the Z H2, making us believe that they are pretty focused on using the H2’s engine in other platforms as well. It wouldn’t hurt to see a supercharged cruiser now, would it?

Updated Ninja 400

Kawasaki recently unveiled the updated Ninja 400. The Ninja 400 has been absent from Kawasaki India’s portfolio because it was yet to receive a BS6 compliant engine. For the MY2021, the supersport twin-cylinder machine has been updated cosmetically as it has received some new colour options. Apart from the new colour schemes, there are no other changes made to the Ninja 400 and it remains the same, cosmetically as well as mechanically.

Propelling the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a 399 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 49 PS at 10,000 rpm while the peak torque of 38 Nm comes up at 8,000 rpm. This motor is paired to a six-speed transmission. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 goes up against the KTM RC 390, the updated version of which is already being tested around the globe.