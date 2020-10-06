Toyota India Announces GR Supra GT Cup Asia 2020 Regional Round Winners

In August 2020, Toyota India announced the Toyota Gazoo e-Racing (TGR) in India to connect with motorsports enthusiasts and provide them with engaging avenues surrounding the brand. The carmaker has now announced the India winners of the action-packed regional round of the first-ever “GR Supra GT Cup ASIA 2020”.

In a thrilling encounter, three racers from India namely, Aditya Raghav, Abishek Dwaraknath, Tariq Rahman made it to the regional round scheduled later this month. “GR Supra GT Cup ASIA 2020” is a proud off-shoot of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing motorsport legacy. The recent cherished accomplishment came when Toyota, behind the wheel of the GAZOO RACING TS050 Hybrid, notched its third-consecutive win at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the world’s oldest active sports car race in endurance racing and is often referred to as the “Grand Prix of Endurance and Efficiency”.

The GR Supra GT Cup ASIA 2020 will bring together 15 top e-motorsport players in Asia for its first-ever virtual motorsport showdown. Three top challengers from each of the five participating countries – India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines, will race online, to win the top spot in the first-ever “GR Supra GT Cup ASIA 2020” regional finals, slated to be streamed on 25th October for all the e-Sport fans to enjoy. India debut of “GR Supra GT Cup ASIA 2020” was well-received by racing enthusiasts. The championship received a response of over 30,000 applications of which 3400 made it to the next round and 13 made it to the finale.

Streamed online, the regional virtual race will allow motorsport enthusiasts and avid gamers all over Asia to come together and experience the real-racing excitement with Toyota virtually. The wheels of choice in this race is Toyota’s iconic sports car, the GR Supra. The GR Supra GT Cup ASIA 2020 is a one-make race championship in *Gran Turismo Sport which kicked-off in June 2020 with national-level qualifying races hosted by Toyota, in each of the five participating countries.