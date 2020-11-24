Kawasaki Introduces 2021 Z H2 SE

Kawasaki had launched the Z H2 in 2019. Fast-forward to 2020, Kawasaki has now revealed the all-new Kawasaki Z H2 SE. The main highlight of the bike is that it comes equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS). This new electronic suspension also features Showa’s Skyhook technology, aimed at delivering a smoother ride.

Apart from this, the bike also gets new, premium Brembo front brake components, which add to even greater stopping power and control, required at high speeds. The new Kawasaki Z H2 SE is a combination of several important upgrades like supercharged power, a revamped chassis, and a host of advanced features designed for maximum functionality.

More Details:

Speaking about the braking power, the bike gets Brembo Stylema Monobloc Brake Calipers and Brembo Front Brake Master Cylinder, which are enough to handle the power generated through its 998cc Balanced Supercharged Engine, paired with the Dog-Ring transmission, and a specially designed, Lightweight Trellis Frame. The bike also gets full LED lighting, along with an all-digital TFT Color Instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app.

The ZH2 SE gets new lightweight 17-inch wheels, that are equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires, front, and rear. The front tire is a 120/70ZR17 M/C 58W, while the rear tire is a 190/55ZR17 M/C 75W. Speaking about the power and performance, the Kawasaki ZH2 SE gets a 998cc supercharged water-cooled DOHC 4-valve parallel 4-cylinder engine, that comes mated to a Dog-Ring transmission with Assist and Slipper Clutch.

On the feature front, the new Kawasaki Z H2 SE is equipped with an LED headlight and taillight, 4.3-inch full-color TFT Color Instrumentation, which serves for several display functions like digital speedometer, gear position indicator, shift indicator, odometer, dual trip meter, fuel gauge, remaining range, current/average fuel consumption, outside temperature, coolant temperature, clock, Economical Riding Indicator, IMUindicator, KIBS indicator, boost pressure, and boost temperature.

Moreover, the bike displays some important information through the Kawasaki Rideology app, via the Bluetooth Smartphone Connectivity. The following information can be viewed:

1. Vehicle Info, Check latest status update

2. Riding Log, can be logged in detail and played back for review. The route, distance, and time travelled can be logged for review, and riding conditions can be recorded in detail

3. Telephone Notifications, provides notification on the dash when a call or mail is received by the smartphone

4. Tuning, general instrument display setting changes can be made on your smartphone. Kawasaki Riding Management modes can be set.

The app can also be used when away from the motorcycle. When riding (with the app ON), the bike and smartphone are always connected, and riding log data is being recorded by the app. After the ride is complete, the latest riding information is stored by the app and may be viewed on the smartphone. Any changes made via the app while the engine is off, or while out of range, will be implemented as soon as the ignition is turned on and the smartphone is in range with the app ON.