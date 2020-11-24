Casio Launches Edifice Collaboration Model With Honda Racing

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) has been operating in India since 1996. Every generation alive in India knows Casio for their G-Shock and Edifice watches. Casio has now announced the launch of a special-collaboration model with Honda Racing, for its Edifice range of watches. The collaboration is even more symbolic as it pays ode to the 20th anniversary of Edifice. Casio claims that the watch is a marriage of horology with motorsports, sure to woo the outdoor enthusiasts!

More Details:

In case you are wondering, Honda Racing is the motorsport division of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Edifice is known for its high-performance metal chronograph. Yes, we know that there is no connection between the two. However, both the brands together provide speed and intelligence, leveraging each other’s high-tech capabilities in the newly launched timepiece. The Honda Racing Limited edition watch comes with a carbon face, gold Edifice branding, and a blood-red band. From Bluetooth and smartphone app connections to allowing auto-adjustment of world time zones to a fancy lap timer that exports the day’s records to a paired phone hassle-free, the watch is an amalgamation of over the top features and stylish looks.

Speaking about the history, after seeing the past track-record of these brands, we saw that for the past two decades, Edifice has come up with a variety of aristocratic, sleek style watches including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. On its 20th anniversary, leading the way, the brand continues to unlock its hidden possibilities, venturing into new realms through its innovative and unique offerings. Therefore, in addition to the limited-edition model, Edifice has also launched 3 new models that reflect the brand’s elaborate face designs, leading-edge technology, long-lasting material, and fashionable work of art. Customers can pre-book the limited-edition watch starting from 25th November on Casio India’s official website.