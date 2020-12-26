Kawasaki India Hikes Prices Across its Portfolio

As the calendar changes, things change too and not in a literary way but in automotive scheme of things. Manufacturers line up new products and that makes the upcoming year exciting for us but with the new launches, also come price hikes which has sort of become inevitable now. Kawasaki, a major player in the premium motorcycle segment in India, too has announced a price hike across its portfolio.

Kawasaki India has announced a price revision of up to INR 20,000 for its motorcycles on sale in India.

It’s off-roading KX and KLX range will continue to be sold at current prices in the new year. Kawasaki Z900 and Versys 1000 will be costlier by INR 20,000. The Vulcan S, the Ninja and the Versys 650, and Ninja 1000Sx will be costlier by INR 15,000. You, like it or not will have to shell out INR 10,000 more for the Z650 and W800.

Kawasaki India has a special end of the year discounts to make whatever amends possible in this year so as to bring customers to showrooms and clear out MY20 stock. Discounts are offered on a wide range of Kawasaki bikes, including KLX 110, KLX 140, KX 100, W800, Vulcan S, Z650 and Versys 650 and valid from 1st December to 31st December 2020. With a limited stock of each model at company dealerships, buyers will be offered discounts on a first come first serve basis, and Kawasaki hopes to end the year on a high.

The Kawasaki KLX110, which is priced at INR 2.99 lakhs is being offered at a discount of INR 30,000. Kawasaki KLX140G, which carries a price tag of INR 4.06 lakhs is available with a current discount of INR 40,000 while the KX 100 can be had at a maximum discount of INR 50,000. It currently retails at INR 4,87,800.

Discounts on the Kawasaki Vulcan S, which is priced at INR 5.94 lakhs are listed at INR 20,000. The Kawasaki W800, on the other hand, gets a discount of INR 30,000 on a retail price of INR 7,09,000. The Kawasaki 650 twins, Z650 and Versys 650 are available at a discount of up to INR 30,000 each.

By March 2021, Kawasaki India will launch the highly anticipated BS6 Ninja 300, which has been off the shelves since the BS6 norms were implemented in India back in April 2020. Ninja 300 was the best-selling bike from the brand, and its discontinuation has affected sales hugely.