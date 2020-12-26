Ford Endeavour Gets Less Premium Than Before

Ford Endeavour, despite enjoying huge popularity in India, exists in a rather competitive space. Its arch rivals include the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4. All the SUVs mentioned above are unique in their own regard but all of them are loaded to the brim with modern-day features. What does a manufacturer do when the competition gets stiffer? Add more features to the list, right? Well, that is not the case with the Endeavour now as the carmaker has decided to exclude some features from the package.

More details

Ford offers the Endeavour in four variants: Titanium 4×2, Titanium Plus 4×2, Titanium+ 4×4, and Sport. Out of all of them, it is the Titanium 4×2 which has suffered the most.

The Titanium 4×2 now gets an 8-speaker system instead of 10 and loses out on the front door chrome scuff plate. The top-spec Titanium+ and Sport variants will no longer get the aux heater feature, the heater for rear passengers. Another major exclusion comes in the form of active noise cancellation, a feature only available in the Endeavour in this segment, from all the variants. Inspired by the popular noise cancellation headphones, The Ford Endeavour’s Active Noise Cancellation uses three highly sensitive microphones to detect and measure engine noise, then cancels it using opposing sound waves.

The removal of the active noise cancellation feature and reduction of speakers has robbed the Endeavour of its brownie points among competitors. While the former helped in blocking the engine noise from entering the cabin, the aux heater simply functioned as a heater for rear passengers.

Specs and features

It is still pretty much loaded with features such as LED headlamps, powered front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate opening, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, Ford’s Terrain Management system and more. On the safety front, it gets 7 airbags, ESC, traction control, tyre pressure monitor, hill descent control and more. It makes do with the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that puts out 170PS and 420Nm. This engine is paired to an India-first 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The Fortuner facelift is almost here and the MG Gloster is a new entrant in this segment but it will still take some more time for Ford to bring out the thoroughly updated Endeavour.