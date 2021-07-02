June 2021 Consolidated Two-Wheeler Sales Report

Just like the car manufacturers, the two-wheeler makers took a hit during the pandemic. There was a slight decrease in the of sales if compared to 2020. The two-wheeler manufacturers also faced various issues like an increase in input costs leading to the price hike of various products. Let us look at the sales report for June 2021.

Hero MotorCorp

It is a no brainer that Hero MotorCorp is India’s leading two-wheeler brand. There is always a motorbike from Hero which is on the top list. Hero’s Splendor and HF Deluxe are the top bikes of the year in terms of sales. On Thursday, Hero reported a 1.7% growth in sales. From selling 4,30,889 units in June 2020 to 4,38,524 units in June 2021. The total sales reported at 3.8% with 4,69,160 units in June 2021 and 4,18,141 units in June 2020. With upcoming festive seasons, Hero MotorCorp hopes to see an increase in sales as the demand is going higher.

Bajaj Auto

Coming in 2nd after Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj announced on Thursday that it has sold overall 3,10,5778 units in June 2021. As compared to last year which was 2,55,122 units, there is a 22 % increase. This includes domestic and export sales. With regards to domestic sales, Bajaj sold 1,55,640 units in May 2021, if compared to the previous year it has sold 1,46,695 units in June 2020. Now coming to the export figures for June 2021 boomed 43% at 1,54,938 units when compared to 1,08,427 units exported in June 2020. Bajaj Pulsar and Bajaj Platina are tough competition for Hero MotorCorp’s Splendor and HF deluxe.

TVS Motors

TVS is also one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers in India. The Apache has the most sales of all their bikes. TVS has reported a 25 % growth at 2,38,092 units in June 2021, compared to the previous year which was 1,91,076 units. This consists of motorcycle and scooter sales. Motorcycle sales registered an increase from 84,401 units in June 2020 to 1,46,874 units in June 2021. Now coming to scooters, it took a decline in sales, from 65,666 units in June 2020 to 54,595 units in June 2021. Domestic sales reported an increase from 1,44,817 units in June 2020 to 1,45,413 units in June 2021. In terms of exports, it rose from 46,259 units in June 2020 to 92,679 units in June 2021. Major contributors for these numbers are Apache, Ntorq, Jupiter, Scooty Pep+ and CT110

Honda Two-Wheelers

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda is not behind on the sales chart. Honda announced that they had 11 % increase in the sales in June 2021. Sales on June 2021 was 2,34,029 units and on June 2020 it was 2,10,879 units. Honda 2 wheelers reported domestic sales of 2,12,46 units as of June 2021 and 2,02,837 units as of June 2020. As far as the exports in concerned, there was an increase from 8,042 units in June 2020 to 21,583 units in June 2021. Honda Activa and Honda CB Shine are the 2 most two-wheelers for the company and have contributed major sales in these figures. Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said “Almost 95 % of HMSI dealers have resumed business while we are gradually scaling up operations across all 4 plants. Overall, the two-wheeler sales performance in June 2021 has boosted the market sentiment as more customers are visiting dealerships and enquiring online”.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield (RE) is famous for its 500cc Bullet and Classic models. But after the discontinuation of 500cc, the 350cc Classic became a major contributor for the brand. In June 2021 RE reported sales of 37,258 units in the 350cc segment, if compared to June 2020 it sold 34,890 units. The company reports 7% growth. The major contributors are Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet and Electra. Above the 350cc segment, the sales were 5,790 units in June 2021 and in June 2020 It was 3,175 units. There was yearly growth of 82.36%. 3500cc above segments include 650 twins and the Himalayan.

These are the sales reports for June 2021, the number is positive that the domestic and exports are increasing. Sales reports for June 2021 have not been announced yet by Suzuki, Yamaha and Jawa.