JSW MG Motor India Extends Full GST Benefits: SUVs Now Cheaper by Up to ₹3.04 Lakh

Overview: Four Key Highlights
- MG passes on entire GST reduction across Astor, Hector, and Gloster.
- Customers to save up to ₹3.04 lakh, effective from 7th September 2025.
- Added financial flexibility with 100% on-road funding and EMI holiday.
- Move aims to boost festive demand, affordability, and trust among buyers.
Introduction
In a customer-first move, JSW MG Motor India has announced that it will extend the full GST reduction benefit across its internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV lineup — Astor, Hector, and Gloster. Effective 7th September 2025, this step brings significant savings of up to ₹3.04 lakh, making MG SUVs more accessible and attractive ahead of the festive season.
The Announcement
Sharing the update, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said the GST rationalisation is a “good move that directly addresses the affordability challenge for car buyers and builds positive consumer sentiment.”
He added, “By extending the full benefit of this reform across our SUV portfolio, we want to ensure customers experience the immediate value of this change. More than just passing on the benefits, this move reinforces trust, enables easier ownership, and encourages more customers to embrace MG.”
Savings Across the SUV Portfolio
MG has detailed the potential benefits customers can enjoy across its SUV range:
The exact savings will vary depending on the variant selected, but customers can confirm revised prices at their nearest MG dealership.
Beyond Price Cuts: Financial Flexibility
To make ownership even smoother, MG is complementing the GST benefit with attractive finance schemes:
- 100% on-road funding so buyers can finance the full cost of their SUV.
- 3-month EMI holiday, giving customers breathing room before starting repayments.
This blend of savings and financial flexibility is designed to reduce barriers to SUV ownership and encourage buyers during the high-demand festive period.
Why It Matters
MG’s initiative goes beyond just lowering prices. It aims to:
- Boost Affordability – Lower upfront costs make SUVs accessible to more customers.
- Build Trust – Passing on the entire GST benefit strengthens MG’s customer-first reputation.
- Drive Festive Demand – Strategically timed with the festive season to maximize sales.
- Enhance Market Presence – A competitive move against rivals, reinforcing MG’s foothold in India.
Conclusion
By passing on 100% of the GST benefit and adding flexible financing options, JSW MG Motor India has ensured that its SUVs — Astor, Hector, and Gloster — are not only more affordable but also easier to own. With savings up to ₹3.04 lakh and the festive season around the corner, MG’s strategy is set to spark demand, strengthen consumer confidence, and reaffirm its position as a brand that truly listens to its customers.
