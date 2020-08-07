JSV Motors Becomes Jaguar Land Rover’s New Retailer Partner in Lucknow

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the appointment of JSV Motors as its new Retailer Partner in Lucknow, with Jatin Varma as its Director. JSV Motors has started operating from the fully integrated 3S facility at Amar Shaheed Path, near the airport area of Lucknow. This Retailer facility is spread over 3,500-metre sq. and is designed to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales experience for its customers.

The premium 3S facility displays a wide range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio. The facility also displays Approved Pre-owned cars, and showcases a whole range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise.

It has a fully equipped service workshop and state-of-the-art tools and equipment to handle all service needs. The service facility is manned by a team of highly trained staff, including technicians and other service personnel to offer unmatched customer delight.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with JSV Motors to service our customers in Lucknow and adjoining areas. With its convenient location and an ultra-modern facility with sales, service and spares under one roof, our customers can now enjoy a world class experience of owning a Jaguar Land Rover product in this region.”

Celebrating the production of over 1.5 million Ingenium engines, Jaguar Land Rover recently added a new member to the family. The latest addition to the Ingenium range is the six-cylinder diesel engine, which offers enhanced performance, smoothness and efficiency, powering the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport.

The in-line Ingenium diesel engine, featuring mild hybrid technology, joins the range of clean and efficient six-cylinder petrol and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines manufactured at Jaguar Land Rover’s facility in the West Midlands. The manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK, produces the Ingenium powertrain family, providing a range of clean and electrified powertrains for all Jaguar and Land Rover models.

The latest six-cylinder diesel shares its manufacturing facilities with the six-cylinder petrol engine, which was successfully launched last year. These include machining of the key architecture, cylinder head, cylinder block and crankshaft, as well as the assembly and testing of the engine. The engine manufacturing centre has utilised its extensive modern machining, assembly, test and metrology capability to deliver one of the world’s leading clean diesel engines.

The Ingenium family, which includes a range of clean, refined and efficient diesel, petrol and electrified engines, are built to maximise performance whilst at the same time reducing the environmental impact and running costs for customers. Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, Jaguar and Land Rover’s all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies.

The Ingenium range supports the company’s long-term commitment to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy across its vehicle range. This is part of its ‘Destination Zero’ mission and a commitment to reducing emissions and making environments cleaner through relentless innovation. Jaguar Land Rover will continue to develop its Ingenium technology, continue to advance the electrification of its model line-up and establish a concept hydrogen fuel cell powertrain solution.