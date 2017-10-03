JLR Reportedly Developing A Range Rover To Compete Against The Likes Of Mercedes S-Class

Recent reports indicate that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to build a car which will directly compete against the likes of Mercedes S-Class. The upcoming vehicle, which will reportedly be christened as the Road Rover, is expected to benefit from the craftsmanship and opulence of a Jaguar and the off-roading capabilities of a Land Rover.

The upcoming car will most likely feature an all-electric motor with a expected driving range of 480km and achieve 0-60km/h sprint in less than five seconds. The decision to make this car all-electric follows JLR’s aim to achieve an all-electric portfolio in the coming years. The Road Rover will share the same aluminium architecture as the upcoming Jaguar XJ.

The car will make its first public appearance in Los Angeles Motor Show in 2019 and might be priced at £90,000 (INR 78.37 lakh) for the top-end version.

Source: AutocarUK