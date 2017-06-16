Home News Elon Musk In Talks With Government Of India For Temporary Import Duty Exemption
Elon Musk In Talks With Government Of India For Temporary Import Duty Exemption

Elon Musk In Talks With Government Of India For Temporary Import Duty Exemption

By Aditya NadkarniJune 16, 2017

Tesla seems to be slowly but steadily making its way to India. The company’s co-founder, Elon Musk, through one of his social media accounts, revealed that he is in talks with the government of India in order to get an exemption on import duties on their electric cars.

Musk is said to have requested the Indian government to give Tesla a temporary exemption until they develop and start locally manufacturing their products in the country. The discussion caught attention after one Jasveer Singh used social platform Twitter to ask Musk when Tesla would come to India. Musk replied saying “In discussions with the government of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built.

Also read: Tesla Is Coming To India; Here Are The Five Things That Make The Brand Really, Really Special

Currently, Mahindra Electric is the only automobile manufacturer that produces electric cars in India. Recently, Anand Mahindra, Chairman and MD, Mahindra & Mahindra, said in a tweet, “Time you got here Elon. You don’t want to leave the whole market to Mahindra do you?  The more the merrier and greener.”

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Back in the month of May, Musk had said that there could be a delay in Tesla’s plans to come to India as he had learnt that 30% of the required parts should be locally sourced, the supply for which doesn’t exist in India as yet. In a reply to this statement, the government’s Make in India twitter handle replied to Musk with a few clarifications that included the fact that the FDI policy of India does not mandate any minimum sourcing of components by manufacturers.

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Tata Tigor Vs Tiago front 3 quarter

Tata Tigor - Image Gallery

Ducati Multistrada 950 and Monster 797 India Launch - Image Gallery

TVS Apache RTR200 4V 12000 km Long Term Report - Image Gallery

All-New Yamaha Star Venture - Image Gallery