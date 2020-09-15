JK Tyre Smart Tyre Range Now Available On Amazon

Launched at the Auto Expo 2020, JK Tyre smart tyre technology is connected to a first-of-its-kind, cloud-based monitoring system. The technology warrants tyre maintenance through timely diagnostics by using sensors integrated with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS). The sensors thus augment updates on tyre health via multiple digital platforms like the company’s indigenous TREEL Care app and web page.

The Indian tyre industry major has associated with the leading online marketplace – Amazon.in, with an aim to serve the buyers in the era of contactless purchase. Customers can avail doorstep delivery of JK Tyre’s entire range of premium tyres leveraging the seamless connectivity offered by Amazon India’s widespread network. JK Tyre launched India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology-and introduced Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by offering TREEL Sensors, which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature.

The information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application. Additionally, the sensor-enabled technology helps the customers maintain optimal tyre pressure, which provides better safety on road.

This association commenced from August 1, 2020, and has allowed the customers of JK Tyre to get access to the entire range of premium tyres from the comfort of their homes. Selection on Amazon.in includes marquee products from JK Tyres for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. The Smart Tyre technology is compatible with cars, bikes and trucks/buses. It is available in three variants for cars- Smart Tyre Sensor Car Kit: Valve, MTrac Smart Sensor Car & Truck Kit: Valve and MPower Smart Sensor Car Kit: Valve. Similarly, it is available in two variants for bikes- Smart Tyre Sensor Bike Kit: Belt and MTrac Smart Sensor Bike Kit: Belt

Commenting on the association, Mr Srinivasu Allaphan, Director – Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries said, “At JK Tyre, we are always mindful of the preference of our customers. In the altered normal, customers have become more inclined towards e-commerce due to its contact-free nature, from payment to procurement. Our association with Amazon India is a concerted effort to deliver the buyer community a seamless purchasing experience while simultaneously ensuring their safety. We are optimistic that this association would further strengthen JK Tyre’s brand connect and enhance our market presence. We look forward to a long & fruitful association with Amazon India.”