JK Tyre Achieves Unique Landmark In Production Of Radial Tyre For Trucks/Buses

JK Tyre achieved a landmark in tyre manufacturing when it rolled out the 20 millionth radial tyre for trucks and buses recently. The Company achieved the distinction of crossing the 10 Million production mark of TBRs in August 2016 and within 4 years has now attained the milestone of rolling out its 20 millionth TBR reaffirming its leadership position in the country.

The tyre major claims that it was the first to introduce radial tyres for trucks and buses in India and the only manufacturer to achieve this milestone in the country. JK Tyre has 9 tyre manufacturing plants in India and 3 in Mexico and collectively, all plants manufacture a total of 35 million tyres a year.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, “This is a landmark achievement, not only for JK Tyre but for all its stakeholders, especially the customers who have shown their unwavering trust in our engineering prowess and technological capabilities. As a pioneer and market leader, we remain committed to driving innovation and bringing products for our fleet customers that are high on efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness. We will continue to work towards strengthening our position through Technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions.”

It may be recollected that JK Tyre recently launched India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology, which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. Thus, becoming the first tyre manufacturer to foray into the connected mobility space. The company has also launched the next generation of fuel-efficient ‘Fuel Saver Technology’ TBR tyres built on cutting-edge advanced JETOCT technology, which is claimed to help improve vehicle efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel in comparison to regular radial tyres.

With regards to fighting COVID-19, JK Tyre has started manufacturing hand sanitisers as well. The company will make the hand sanitisers under a new brand – Total Control Hand Sanitisers. JK Tyre says that it has developed the hand sanitiser at the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence in Mysore as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. It has acquired all the necessary approvals and licenses for the sanitiser within a record period of eight days, and its production will take place at Jay Kay Gram, Kankroli Plant, Rajasthan.