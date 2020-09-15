All-New Hyundai Tucson: Everything You Need To Know

Hyundai Motor Company has finally revealed the all-new Hyundai Tucson. The fourth-generation compact SUV is a global model, which will be available in two different versions – long-wheelbase and a short-wheelbase variant, for meeting various customer needs.

The all-new Tucson is an important launch for Hyundai as the model is not only the company’s most popular SUV but it has also helped Hyundai rack up global sales of more than 7 million units since its debut in 2004. With this, Hyundai expects the new model to attract even more customers, with its cutting-edge design, roominess, digital capabilities, and dynamic ride and handling characteristics.

Considering the global pandemic, Hyundai revealed the new Tucson online. On the design front, Tucson is designed to appeal to those who embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle. Tucson’s integration of technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width taillamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, echoing the DRL on the front. In order to achieve the purity of this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.

Hyundai Tucson’s interior, offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hood-less digital gauge cluster. These features create a high-tech ambience, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface and a premium presence. Tucson’s second-row seats will feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo.

2021 Hyundai Tucson Specs

On the performance front, Hyundai new Tucson offers both Smartstream 2.5-litre, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline powertrain and 1.6-litre, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The 2.5-litre engine has an estimated output of 190 bhp and an estimated torque rating of 247 Nm. This engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain produces an estimated 180 bhp, with a combined powertrain output of 230 bhp. It also produces 264 Nm of torque from the gasoline engine and 350 Nm of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain uses Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that manages valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise.

Hyundai has applied its first-in-class E-Handling technology for HEV and PHEV models to help improve steering response and directional stability when cornering or in adverse driving conditions. Tucson drivers get further assistance from Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system that provides sure footing on various road surfaces and conditions. While HTRAC previously supported Eco / Comfort / Smart / Sport driving modes, the latest version adds Mud, Sand and Snow in some markets.

Some of the safety features include the Hyundai SmartSense safety feature suite, which comprises of Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW). The all-new Tucson is available with advanced technology features including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Advanced Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go and Safe Exit Warning (SEW).

2021 Hyundai Tucson India Launch

The all-new Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in Korea in September as a 2021 model. It will go on sale in the U.S. and other global markets as a 2022 model starting from the first half of 2021. Expect the 4th-generation Hyundai Tucson India launch to happen sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.