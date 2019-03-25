JK Tyre and Industries Ltd Roll in to the Limca Book of World Records

Engineers and designers have always pushed the envelope when it comes to what our machines are capable of. Cars are not only faster, but they can handle a lot more work than ever before. Take dump trucks for example, India’s largest rigid dump truck has a carrying capacity of up to 240 tonnes. Now that is a lot of weight, which has to be carried from point A to B. This application would obviously require a really powerful engine and a complex drivetrain but all of that would be of no use unless there are tyres which are up to the job. One can only imagine the force and wear & tear these tyres would be subjected to. Providing tyres for this application is leading Indian tyre manufacturer, JK Tyre, which has just got its name in the Limca Book of World Records for making India’s Largest Off-the-Road Tyre.

Measuring 12 ft. tall, the 40.00-57 VEM 045 tips the scales at 3.4 tons, heavier than most full-sized SUVs you can think of now. This special tyre has been designed specifically for this rigid dump truck which was talked about right above. This tyre has been available in the market since the year of 2014. Commenting on the occasion, Mr Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd said, “JK Tyre has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian tyre industry and recognition from the Limca Book of Records is clearly reflective of our unwavering efforts in that direction. The VEM 045 has been widely appreciated for its sturdiness and functionality over these years. We are thrilled and further encouraged to introduce more such category-defining products and solutions in the future.”

Also Read: JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 7 Winners Donate Prize Money To Pulwama Martyrs Fund

JK Tyre offers a comprehensive product range in the OTR (off-the-road) segment that is highly efficient and performance-oriented. The tyres come in different sizes to cater to all the Industrial and Mining segments. With this 3.5-ton tyre for a dump truck at one end and a 3 kg 2-wheeler tyre, JK Tyres makes and sells them all. The brand has a presence in over 100 countries across six continents, backed by production support from 12 plants – 9 in India and 3 in Mexico. Almost every plant of the brand is capable of producing as many as 35 million tyres a year.