Jeep Renegade To Be Priced At INR 10 Lakh?

Jeep India recently unveiled the Compass compact SUV in India followed by the media drives that took place earlier this month. The American marquee will soon launch the model in India. While we await the launch details of the Compass, Jeep seems to be readying another product for India.

Previous reports suggested that Jeep India will launch the Renegade after the launch of the Compass in the country. Now, according to a new report, Jeep is likely to bring in the Renegade with prices starting at about INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renegade has been spotted during numerous public road tests across the country.

Likely to be launched towards the end of next year or early 2019, the Jeep Renegade would be the company’s most affordable offering after the Compass, which is expected to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 18-25 lakh. Once launched in India, the Renegade could take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta.

While details regarding the Jeep Renegade remain scarce, it is believed that the model could be powered by the same 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine as seen on the Compass, although in a different state of tune. Jeep, a part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) could also consider using the 1.6-litre multijet diesel engine that currently powers the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

