Jeep India Unwraps Asia’s Largest Outdoor Installation In Indian Tricolour

Jeep India has tastes nothing but success, ever since the iconic American carmaker decided to step foot in India. The Jeep Wrangler, which is now locally produced, serves as one of the only few thoroughbred off-roaders available in the country today and on the other hand, it won’t be wrong if we say that it also serves as the benchmark in its segment in terms of driving dynamics. Both the vehicles have made Jeep a familiar name in the Indian enthusiast circle. On this Independence Day, how could the brand have missed showcasing its gratitude towards this country? In the same wake, Jeep India lit up Asia’s largest outdoor brand installation on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the Indian tricolour, to commemorate India’s 75th year of Independence.

Official statement

“JEEP brand, which is synonymous world over with Freedom and Adventure, celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day by lighting up its monolithic brand installation on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the Indian Tricolour. This record-breaking installation is a visual spectacle for commuters on the Expressway and will be kept illuminated in the Indian Tricolour for three days. This is Jeep brand’s way of celebrating India’s Independence with fellow Indians, who have given their love and adulation to this symbol of Freedom and Adventure when it was recognized by the Asia Book of Records as Asia’s largest outdoor brand installation in 2018. Jeep brand salutes the sacrifices made during India’s inspiring Freedom struggle, which subsequently brought peace and independence to this vibrant nation of diverse cultures and traditions.”

Jeep Meridian

The much-awaited 7 seater derivative of the Jeep Compass is all set to be unveiled on 26 August. Most likely to be called the Meridian, the SUV is expected to feature a lot of changes to differentiate it from the 5 seater counterpart. The Jeep Merdian will borrow its styling cues from the Compass.

The Meridian will feature the 2-litre MultiJet from the Compass but in a higher state of tune of around 200hp. The sole transmission available will be the 9 speed automatic transmission. What’s new is that the engine will feature a 48V mild-hybrid technology for better mileage and emissions. You can read more about the Meridian here.