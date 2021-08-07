2023 Will Witness The Launch Of Jeep’s First Electric Vehicle

Jeep and Dodge are putting a much bigger focus on electrification now that they’re a part of the Stellantis group. Jeep plans to release its first series-produced electric vehicle in 2023, and Dodge said its first plug-in hybrid will land in 2022. The Stellantis Group has stated that it will launch a total of 22 PHEV and BEV models in international markets over the next 2 years. This will include models from almost all the brands under the Group’s umbrella.

Jeep Electric Model

Both models from Jeep and Dodge appeared on a product roadmap that Stellantis distributed to investors this month. It focuses on electrified vehicles, so it doesn’t list the upcoming non-electrified launches, and it sheds light on what the future has in store for all of the carmaker’s brands. Specific details like the type of car planned weren’t publicly released, so there’s no official word on what Jeep’s first EV will look like, but we suspect that there are two likely possibilities.

The upcoming Jeep EV is expected to either come in the form of an electrified Wrangler or it could even be an all-new compact-SUV model. Jeep is reported to be working on adding an all-new all-electric compact-SUV offering to its line-up. As per these reports, the compact electric SUV will be positioned below the Renegade and will serve as an entry-level offering in the lineup. The compact-SUV could also be underpinned by Stellantis’ e-CMP platform, considering that the new ‘STLA architecture’ will not debut until 2026.

Jeep India

Jeep India has 2 models on sale, the Compass and the Wrangler. Jeep marked their entry in the Indian market with the Compass and before that, Wrangler was sold as CBU units. The Jeep Compass was unveiled in India on 12 April 2017 and assembled in the FCA India Pune plant on 1 July 2017. It received major changes in the interior and exterior, this facelift model was launched in February 2021.

The pricing is from ₹16.49 lakh to ₹24.99 lakh. Jeep had also launched the locally assembled Wrangler SUV in India, with a price tag of ₹53.90 lakh and ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Unlimited and Rubicon variants respectively. It is most likely that the electric offerings from Jeep won’t enter India anytime soon.