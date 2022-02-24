Jeep India Reveals Its Plans For Meridian And Grand Cherokee!

Jeep India has revealed its plans for 2022 with three new launches lined up for the market. The first launch will be the Compass Trailhawk which will be launching a couple of days from now. Unofficial bookings for the Trailhawk are already underway. The new and more interesting launches from the American carmaker will be the Meridian and the Grand Cherokee. Let’s take a look at each in detail:

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The new Grand Cherokee will be launched in the second half of the year. The Grand Cherokee will be locally produced in India. This is a first for the SUV considering that it is only manufactured in North America. The new Grand Cherokee gets a new front fascia which is similar to the bigger Wagoneer. The interior is loaded with tech and it gets three screens; one for the digital instrument cluster, one for the infotainment system, and one for the co-passenger on the dashboard. Some of the features include a Head-Up Display (HUD), power lift gate, electric seats with ventilation function, and a panoramic sunroof. It will be powered by a 2-liter turbo-petrol engine paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. It will come equipped with a 4×4 system and Selec-Terrain traction management system. It comes with four driving modes-Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow.

Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian is not just a stretched Compass. Jeep has made some changes to the exterior to give its own identity. The Meridian will feature a new face with a redesigned bumper and headlights. The LED headlamps and taillamps are inspired by. the bigger Grand Cherokee.

Unlike the exterior, the interior remains more or less the same when compared to the facelifted Compass. The overall layout will remain unchanged including the features list. It gets a new brown interior theme to differentiate it from the Compass. The Meridian will share its features with the facelifted Compass.

The Meridian will be powered by a 2-liter diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350 nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. Manual models will come with 4×2 whereas the automatic variant will come exclusively with 4×4. The Meridian will be launching in mid-2022.