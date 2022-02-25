MG Teases Its Upcoming Electric Offering For The UK

MG UK recently teased their new EV for the UK market which will be revealed in Q4 2022. MG hasn’t revealed much about the car but they have mentioned that the size of the car will be 4,300mm in length. The car is named the MG 4 and it is most likely going to be a hatchback that will compete with other EV hatches. MG hasn’t revealed yet whether the MG4 will make it to India.

What to expect

Taking a look at the teaser, we can say that the car will have a bold and aggressive stance since there is a vent on the bumper and the hood is upright. The MG 4 appears to be in dual-tone orange and black exterior body color. At the side, there is a sharp line following from the front fender to the rear fender while underneath the line there is thick black body cladding. It is also visible that alloys will be diamond cut alloys with the dual-tone finish and the size of alloys will be 225/65/R17.

At the rear, the most noticeable thing is the taillights, the taillights are a long bar that is followed by the MG logo. Talking about the features, it might get a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring system, request sensor for the driver side door, all LED-taillight, and all LED-headlight. The MG 4 is expected to be fitted with MG ZS EV’s powertrain which is the 72.6kWh battery pack mated with the electric motor that produces 156ps of power and 279Nm of peak torque.

MG India: Upcoming Launches

The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper, and a new taillight design. The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor. The center stage is taken up by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations.

The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range. Globally, it gets a 51kWh battery pack for the base variant which is good for 317 km of range under the WLTP test conditions. We expect MG to bring in this battery pack with an improved range of over 400 km under Indian test conditions. For reference, the outgoing car was available with a 44.5kWh battery pack that was good for a 261km range in Europe.