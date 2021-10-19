Jeep India Introduces ‘Mission One Earth’ Inititiative To Promote Responsible Adventure

Jeep India, today announced the launch of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative called ‘Mission One Earth’. This initiative, through various programs, will encourage Jeep Customers and the Community to enjoy adventures responsibly. Kicking off its first project under this initiative, Jeep India gathered customers and the local community of the Ladakh region, home to the legendary Himalayas, to collect 1500 kilograms of plastic waste from the roads leading to the mountain range, which is home to the highest motorable roads in the world.

What happened this year?

This year, Mission One Earth was integrated with Jeep India’s exciting annual customer drive experience, Legendary Jeep Trails. Jeep customers drove in twenty Jeep SUVs from Shimla to Srinagar via Leh for over 2000 kms for this plastic reduction drive. Over three hundred people from the local Ladakh community participated in this initiative.

Through this initiative, Jeep Brand placed specially designed and digitally enabled ‘reverse vending machines’ in high-footfall tourist locations along the high altitude passes in the Himalayas. The collected plastic waste will be recycled into Jeep merchandise. Tourists who feed the reverse vending machines with plastic waste will receive a coupon which can be redeemed for environment-friendly Jeep merchandise that will be sent to the individuals directly by Jeep India. The reverse vending machines will continue to remain at these tourist locations and, will be monitored and maintained by Jeep India for a year.

Jeep brand has identified a variety of social causes that will be taken up under Mission One Earth, every year, going forward. The highlight of this campaign is to encourage customers to enjoy their adventures responsibly while maintaining the sanctity of the terrain they drive their Jeep SUVs on.

Future plans

Jeep India plans to spread the message of Responsible Adventure to every part of the country through its Dealer network and 50,000-plus customer base. Therefore, in the coming months, every Jeep dealership in India will have an element of Mission One Earth that will help spread the message. Jeep has been an evocative brand for over eight decades, has bought people together and shaped communities across the globe. Jeep customers will always be central to the brand’s cause, which will ride on Mission One Earth.

Official statements

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “For eight decades, Jeep has brought people together through driving adventures. Mission One Earth gives a special purpose to this adventure, which Jeep customers can enjoy responsibly.”

Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India. “Mission One Earth is another step towards achieving a larger goal of empowering our customers to enjoy JeepLife responsibly with our moto ‘Responsible Adventure’. We will be giving scale to Mission One Earth over the coming months by sharing our objectives with Jeep network partners and Jeep customers across the country.”

Rahul Pansare, Head of Marketing and PR, Jeep India said, “Legendary Jeep Trails, our annual customer drive experience property, was an ideal platform for us to introduce Mission One Earth to our participating customers. Jeep Trails has grown to be hugely popular in the Jeep Community with over 15,000 members already signed up on the Jeeplife platform. We wanted to spread the message of Responsible Adventure via Mission One Earth and we have achieved considerable success in underlining our intent. The next step is to take Mission One Earth to the rest of India.”