Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 Teased For The First Time Ever!

A few days back, Bajaj Auto sent out media invites for an event that is scheduled to take place this 28th October. While it was almost confirmed that the company is indeed going to reveal the Pulsar 250 later this month, Bajaj has now stamped the speculations with an affirmation by rolling out the first teaser video of the upcoming Pulsar 250. We are happy to report that it is indeed going to be the ‘Biggest’ Pulsar yet! The upcoming Pulsar 250 twins will mark the beginning of a new era for the iconic Pulsar lineup and will help the ‘Pulsar’ brand get out of its lacklustre phase.

Design

The teaser video confirms every single detail that we have come to know courtesy of the numerous spy shots and videos that have surfaced on the internet so far.

The semi-faired counterpart is being called Pulsar 250F and it looks particularly bulky from the front, all thanks to its large headlamp housing which neatly integrates the LED projector unit. It will also get foldable mirrors mounted on the windshield. It will make do with raised clip-on handlebars like the 220F. The rear-end looks smashing too and is unmistakably Pulsar with two vertical tail lamps stacked alongside each other but they look more slanted than the other Pulsars. The NS250 will be more compact of the two.

Expected specs and features

It was revealed earlier that the Pulsar 250’s engine will benefit from Variable Valve Actuation so that it has enough grunt down there in the rev range and it won’t run out of juice in the upper end of the rev range either. As far as performance goes, we can expect it to hover between the Pulsar 220F and the Dominar 250.

This new powertrain could come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The word on the street is, it could utilize a rebored version of the Pulsar 220’s engine. In other updates, the bikes could get Bluetooth-based connectivity features.

Suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. As can be seen from the spy videos that surfaced earlier, braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.