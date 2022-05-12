Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Kick Off Taktsang Trail Ride 2022

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles flagged off the annual Taktsang Trail Ride from Dimapur with 14 riders riding across North-Eastern states. During the ride, the Jawa and Yezdi Nomads will cover around 1,000 km on Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles, riding through the unexplored corners of the North East. The Taktsang Trail ride has been introduced in the Jawa-Yezdi Nomad’s ride calendar to discover and explore the region’s hidden gems on challenging riding routes and exceptionally scenic landscape. The ride will also traverse through Dimapur, Jorhat, Itanagar, Tezpur, and Guwahati, where the company has already established a strong presence with its dealership and service network.

The ride started from the idyllic Khonoma, Asia’s first green village, reaching Dimapur, at the site of the upcoming Jawa-Yezdis flagship store in Nagaland. Post-Dimapur, the riders will arrive at Nemati Ghats on the mighty Brahmaputra River banks. The ride from Nemati to Itanagar, covering Majuli, North Lakhimkur, and Nirjuli, will see the Nomads passing through the lush green fields of Assam. Post Itanagar, in the Nameri National Forest reserve and Pakke Tiger reserve, the riders will be passing through the home of not just the tiger but elephants, rare species of birds and fish in the Jia Bharali River.

Official statements

On this occasion, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “With the Taktsang trail, we want to share a breathtaking experience for our participating riders. This unexplored trail will provide the right terrain and majestic routes while testing the capabilities of our entire line-up of Motorcycles from Jawa and Yezdi. The riders will be able to enjoy the newly

launched Yezdi range of motorcycles, but the Jawa and Jawa 42 will also enthrall the riders with their presence in the line-up. Riding the legendary Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on this trail will be memorable for the Nomads.”



Talking about the ride, Mr. Joshi added, “We also plan to expand our reach to five more centers starting from Dimapur, followed by Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Shivsagar, and Tinsukia (second outlet), respectively. This will strengthen our base and help us better serve our customers in the existing twelve cities in the region like Guwahati, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Barpeta, Aizawl, Bongaigaon, Imphal, Golaghat, Nagaon, Naharlagun, and Silchar.