Trending:
Meet The New Harley Davidson FXDR 114
Home Honda Motorcycles and Scooters Is The Honda CB300R Coming To India?

Is The Honda CB300R Coming To India?

|
Added in: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

The sub-500cc segment of the Indian market recently witnessed the arrival of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS. In recent updates, the segment may witness arrival of a new product. If reports are to be believed, Honda may soon introduce the CB300R in Indian market as the Japanese two-wheeler brand has patented the motorcycle in the country.

2018 CB300R

2018 CB300R

The motorcycle is built around a new frame which mixes pressed and tubular steel for a tuned balance and feedback. It features Honda’s neo-retro design which is also seen on the new CB1000R. The feature list includes LCD instrument display, full LED lighting, 41mm USD front forks, radially-mounted 4-piston caliper, hubless floating front disc, IMU-based 2-channel ABS and Dunlop radial tyres.

Read a detailed report on the new Honda CB300R here

Honda CB300 Patent In India

Mechanical specifications include a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm delivered @ 7,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is claimed to return 30.2 kms to a litre which, with its 10-litre tank, gives a range of 300km.

Check out the complete technical specifications below

ENGINE
TypeLiquid-cooled single cylinder
Engine Displacement (cm³)286cc
Bore and Stroke (mm)76mm x 63mm
Compression Ratio10.7:1
Max. Power Output23.1kw/8500rpm
Max. Torque27.5Nm/7,500rpm
Oil Capacity1.8L/1.5L
FUEL SYSTEM
CarburationPGM-FI
Fuel Tank Capacity10.0L
Fuel consumption30.2km/litre
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
StarterElectric
Battery Capacity12V-7AH
ACG Output318W
DRIVETRAIN
Clutch TypeWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch
Transmission Type6-speed
Final DriveChain
FRAME
TypeSteel diamond frame
CHASSIS
Dimensions (LxWxH)2012mm x 802mm x 1052mm
Wheelbase1352mm
Caster Angle24º
Seat Height799mm
Ground Clearance151mm
Kerb Weight143kg
Turning radius2.3m
SUSPENSION
Type Front41mm telescopic fork, 130mm stroke
Type RearMonoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 107mm travel
WHEELS
Rim Size Front17inch
Rim Size Rear17inch
Tyres Front110/70R17M/C 54H
Tyres Rear150/60R17M/C 65H
BRAKES
ABS System Type2 channel with IMU
Front296mm hubless floating disc with radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper
Rear220mm disc with single piston caliper

New 2018 Honda CB300R Images

Source: GaadiWaadi

Posted In:
Honda Motorcycles and Scooters
,
News
,
Follow Motoroids on Facebook
1.5M
Likes
Follow Motoroids on Instagram
78.6K
Followers