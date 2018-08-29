Is The Honda CB300R Coming To India?

The sub-500cc segment of the Indian market recently witnessed the arrival of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS. In recent updates, the segment may witness arrival of a new product. If reports are to be believed, Honda may soon introduce the CB300R in Indian market as the Japanese two-wheeler brand has patented the motorcycle in the country.

2018 CB300R

The motorcycle is built around a new frame which mixes pressed and tubular steel for a tuned balance and feedback. It features Honda’s neo-retro design which is also seen on the new CB1000R. The feature list includes LCD instrument display, full LED lighting, 41mm USD front forks, radially-mounted 4-piston caliper, hubless floating front disc, IMU-based 2-channel ABS and Dunlop radial tyres.

Read a detailed report on the new Honda CB300R here

Mechanical specifications include a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm delivered @ 7,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is claimed to return 30.2 kms to a litre which, with its 10-litre tank, gives a range of 300km.

Check out the complete technical specifications below

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled single cylinder Engine Displacement (cm³) 286cc Bore and Stroke (mm) 76mm x 63mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Max. Power Output 23.1kw/8500rpm Max. Torque 27.5Nm/7,500rpm Oil Capacity 1.8L/1.5L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Tank Capacity 10.0L Fuel consumption 30.2km/litre ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V-7AH ACG Output 318W DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch Transmission Type 6-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel diamond frame CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2012mm x 802mm x 1052mm Wheelbase 1352mm Caster Angle 24º Seat Height 799mm Ground Clearance 151mm Kerb Weight 143kg Turning radius 2.3m SUSPENSION Type Front 41mm telescopic fork, 130mm stroke Type Rear Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 107mm travel WHEELS Rim Size Front 17inch Rim Size Rear 17inch Tyres Front 110/70R17M/C 54H Tyres Rear 150/60R17M/C 65H BRAKES ABS System Type 2 channel with IMU Front 296mm hubless floating disc with radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper Rear 220mm disc with single piston caliper

New 2018 Honda CB300R Images

Source: GaadiWaadi