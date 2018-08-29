Is The Honda CB300R Coming To India?
The sub-500cc segment of the Indian market recently witnessed the arrival of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS. In recent updates, the segment may witness arrival of a new product. If reports are to be believed, Honda may soon introduce the CB300R in Indian market as the Japanese two-wheeler brand has patented the motorcycle in the country.
The motorcycle is built around a new frame which mixes pressed and tubular steel for a tuned balance and feedback. It features Honda’s neo-retro design which is also seen on the new CB1000R. The feature list includes LCD instrument display, full LED lighting, 41mm USD front forks, radially-mounted 4-piston caliper, hubless floating front disc, IMU-based 2-channel ABS and Dunlop radial tyres.
Mechanical specifications include a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm delivered @ 7,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is claimed to return 30.2 kms to a litre which, with its 10-litre tank, gives a range of 300km.
|ENGINE
|Type
|Liquid-cooled single cylinder
|Engine Displacement (cm³)
|286cc
|Bore and Stroke (mm)
|76mm x 63mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.7:1
|Max. Power Output
|23.1kw/8500rpm
|Max. Torque
|27.5Nm/7,500rpm
|Oil Capacity
|1.8L/1.5L
|FUEL SYSTEM
|Carburation
|PGM-FI
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|10.0L
|Fuel consumption
|30.2km/litre
|ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
|Starter
|Electric
|Battery Capacity
|12V-7AH
|ACG Output
|318W
|DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch Type
|Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch
|Transmission Type
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|FRAME
|Type
|Steel diamond frame
|CHASSIS
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|2012mm x 802mm x 1052mm
|Wheelbase
|1352mm
|Caster Angle
|24º
|Seat Height
|799mm
|Ground Clearance
|151mm
|Kerb Weight
|143kg
|Turning radius
|2.3m
|SUSPENSION
|Type Front
|41mm telescopic fork, 130mm stroke
|Type Rear
|Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 107mm travel
|WHEELS
|Rim Size Front
|17inch
|Rim Size Rear
|17inch
|Tyres Front
|110/70R17M/C 54H
|Tyres Rear
|150/60R17M/C 65H
|BRAKES
|ABS System Type
|2 channel with IMU
|Front
|296mm hubless floating disc with radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper
|Rear
|220mm disc with single piston caliper
New 2018 Honda CB300R Images
