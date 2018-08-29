SPIED: Mahindra Mojo Electric Caught Testing In India

After the electric car market, Mahindra & Mahindra seems to be interested in getting into the electric two-wheeler segment. In fact, a test mule of battery powered Mahindra Mojo was spotted alongside a few other electric scooters outside a Bosch factory in Bengaluru. While the motorcycle in looks identical to the internal combustion version of the Mojo, the belt drive and a missing exhaust hint that it is indeed a electric version of the tourer.

One can argue that it’s the UT300 variant of the Mojo which is available with only one exhaust. However, the UT300 does not feature upside down forks which are seen on the test mule in the images. Moreover, close inspection also reveals a missing gear lever.

Apart from the electric engine and the belt-drive, the Mahindra Mojo electric continues to use the same hardware as the standard, petrol powered model. Thus, you’d see the dual headlight setup, upside down telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, petal disc brakes, and a single-piece saddle. The ergonomics, too, are identical to the standard motorcycle.

With the Indian Government’s aggressive plans towards electric mobility, it’s only a matter of time before we see more EVs on the roads and Mahindra & Mahindra is in no mood to arrive late for the party.

This is the first ever sighting of the electric Mahindra Mojo and thus the details are scarce. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available.

Image Source: Cartoq