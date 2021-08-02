2021 KTM RC 200 And RC 125: How Different Are These Mini RCs From Their Previous Generation?

This year has been sprinkled with some tasty, juicy automotive leaks. Be it the third-gen Suzuki Hayabusa, new Yamaha R7 or the Mahindra XUV700 for that matter! Manufacturers are finding it hard in this digital age to keep their highly anticipated offerings safe from the prying eyes. Recently, KTM fell into this same trap as its updated RC series got leaked online. While we have already analysed the changes the RC 390 has received, it is now time to scrutinize the comparatively smaller RCs – the RC 125 and RC 200.

First things first, in a typical KTM fashion, the overall silhouette of all the RCs is similar and one can differentiate them only by either closely inspecting their mechanicals or simply, by just taking a look at their respective colour schemes.

Looks

While the RC 390 will most likely boast of LED illumination upfront, the RC 200 and RC 125 will carry forward the same halogen setup, albeit, in new clothing. The rest of the design elements seem to be derived from the upcoming RC 390. The front fascia gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8.

Subframe

The bolted-on trellis subframe is a welcome addition to the 2021 RC series and will make its way to the RC 200 and RC 125 as well.

Riding ergonomics

Both the RC 200 and the RC 125 are touted as amazing beginner track tools with just the right amount of power for a new motorcyclist. Their razor-sharp handling characteristics has to be attributed to its super-aggressive riding stance. But it looks like KTM has tweaked the riding ergonomics to make the ride a more relaxed one, just like the updated RC 390

New colours

Both the RC 200 and RC 125 will share a similar-looking colourway of white fused with orange accents here and there. The RC 125 will also boast of a new colourway with stealth black being the dominant colour and orange accents sprinkled here and there. On the other hand, the RC 200 will also sport a similar colour scheme albeit orange being dominant on the RC 200.

Instrument cluster

Although it isn’t confirmed but KTM could let the updated RC 200 and RC 125 borrow the LCD unit that it introduced with the 250 Adventure. It might lack Bluetooth connectivity but it does look like a huge step up from the round, amber-backlit LCD display that the current RCs boast of.

Better braking equipment

Just like the updated RC 390, its smaller siblings are also expected to come with better braking equipment including a more perforated front disc rotor.

Also read: 2022 KTM Duke 390 Spied With Major Updates

Engine

KTM is expected to retain the same powertrains in all the RCs in the exact same state of tune but if luck favours us, the Austrian engineers could manage to extract a few more ponies from the powertrain. For reference, the current-gen RC 200 produces 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque and the RC 125 puts down 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. If not more powerful, KTM could tweak the engines for better refinement.