Jaguar F-Pace SVR Bookings Commenced In India

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the bookings have been opened for the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR in India. For the uninitiated, SVR is Jaguar’s performance division and as the name suggests, the F-Pace SVR is the performance-oriented version of the SUV. According to the carmaker, the new F-PACE SVR is faster than ever and features a motorsport-inspired exterior design, a luxurious interior and the latest connected technologies.

Powertrain

The new F-PACE SVR is available exclusively with Jaguar’s 543HP 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine which delivers 700 Nm torque and drives enhanced performance with capability of 0-100 km/h in 4.0 s.

Jaguar SV’s engineers have recalibrated the software to provide sharper throttle response, stiffen the suspension set up, optimize steering and enhance the exhaust mapping. Drivers also benefit from improved brake feel in the new F-PACE SVR. The front and rear two-piece disc brakes are now supported by a new Integrated Power Booster which, along with a recalibration of the system, delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal.

The engine comes mated to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. Jaguar’s All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics is fitted as standard. A stopwatch, G-Meter and pedal graph also help the driver to monitor performance in Dynamic mode while Adaptive Dynamics continuously adjusts the dampers for enhanced comfort and refinement depending on road and driving conditions.

Exterior

Surrounding the new SVR-badged grille, the revised bumper design features an X-shape and blade-like elements intersecting the lower side air vents and intakes. The design of the new F-PACE SVR is inspired by SV’s motorsport experience, with the enhanced airflow and aerodynamic benefits delivered through new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling.

The super-slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures are available with optional Pixel LED technology and deliver increased resolution and brightness. Adaptive Driving Beam capability evaluates the road ahead and automatically adapts the high beam light to mask oncoming traffic or traffic signs

Interior and features

Jaguar’s new Drive Selector has a more performance-focused feel for the F-PACE SVR, finished in dimpled leather with heritage logo-inspired detailing and debossed SVR logo underlining the new model’s attention to detail. It also gets a centrally-mounted 28.95 cm (11.4) curved-glass HD touchscreen, which sits within an elegant magnesium alloy casing and provides access to the intuitive new Pivi Pro infotainment. Key benefits of Pivi Pro include enhanced clarity – the display is three times brighter and 48% larger – and the simplified menu structures allow drivers to access or view up to 90 per cent of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less. The collection of new convenience technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which ensures the performance SUV is always using the latest software.

Jaguar’s latest 3D Surround Camera technology delivers advanced 3D functionality using the latest camera technology to deliver more detail and a choice of real-time viewing when manoeuvring the vehicle. The selection of settings include Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles to improve occupant health and wellbeing. Customers activate the system simply by pressing the ‘Purify’ button within the infotainment.

Official statement

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The new F-PACE SVR is a marvel of precision engineering and promises to extend the appeal of the Jaguar brand to drive enthusiasts looking for sports car-like performance from their SUVs.”